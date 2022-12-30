Nathan MacKinnon’s red no-contact sweater in practice is now just a formality.
The Avalanche star is on the cusp of returning to play, and potentially, in the team’s New Year’s Eve matchup Saturday against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs at Ball Arena.
MacKinnon (upper-body injury) participated at full strength in team drills Friday in advance of the final Avs game of 2022. MacKinnon hasn’t played since early December.
“When he’s ready to go, he’ll play,” coach Jared Bednar said. “He’s been skating now. That’s his third practice with the team. He’s basically doing everything. ... He has the red on just because we don’t want him to get dinged up in practice. His next step will be telling us he’s ready to play."
MacKinnon recorded 34 points (eight goals) over 23 games prior to his injury against the Flyers. J.T. Compher has centered the team’s top line in MacKinnon’s absence.
Helm update
Injured forward Darren Helm (lower body) shed his red no-contact sweater Friday in practice. But he will not be available against Toronto, Bednar confirmed. Helm has not played in a game this season.
“He’s making progress and pushing it to the next level,” Bednar said. “Hopefully, he’s nearing a return to play. But I don’t have a timeline. … It's player driven. Obviously, our medical staff has some say. But he’s got to feel well enough to participate in all the drills and take the hitting.”
Nichushkin sighting
Injured forward Val Nichushkin (ankle), wearing sneakers and street clothes, was spotted Friday at the team’s practice facility on the ice shooting pucks. Nichushkin is considered day-to-day for return, however, there is no firm timeline. How Nichushkin feels will dictate his progress.
“His next step is getting back on the ice,” Bednar said.
Avalanche’s Valeri Nichushkin shut down ‘for a little bit’ with ‘complications’ to surgically repaired ankle
What’s next: The Avalanche (19-12-3) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (22-8-6), 5 p.m. Saturday (Altitude TV) at Ball Arena.