Say goodbye to the Colorado Avalanche’s beloved Reverse Retro jerseys.

The NHL has agreed to a new apparel deal with Fanatics as the official on-ice uniform outfitter (replacing Adidas) starting with the 2024-25 season, the league announced Tuesday.

The change signals an end to a fan favorite alternate uniform, the Adidas Reverse Retro, according to a report from ESPN. Colorado's version over the past two years has been well received. In 2021-22, the Avs honored their Quebec history by bringing back the old Nordiques igloo logo. This season, the state flag logo is prominently displayed.

Just don’t expect the Avalanche to unveil a similar alternative jersey anytime soon.

"Reverse Retro was incredibly successful for two years,” Brian Jennings, NHL executive vice president of marketing, told ESPN. “But I wouldn't have gone back and done Reverse Retro 3.0. I think it had done its thing.”

Jennings added that Fanatics will eventually introduce it own vision for alternative uniforms, likely starting with the 2026-27 season.

Rodrigues update

Avalanche top-line winger Evan Rodrigues has entered concussion protocol following Sunday’s home victory over Chicago, coach Jared Bednar confirmed Tuesday after practice at Ball Arena.

It occurred in the second period when Rodrigues collided with Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy. Bednar said that Rodrigues is doing “not great.” But he also did not take issue with the hit.

“There’s no question there is head contact, but I don’t know that it was avoidable,” Bednar said. “I don’t think it was a dirty hit.”

Bednar said it is currently unclear if injured forward Darren Helm (lower body) will be available Wednesday against Pittsburgh. Helm skated Monday in a regular jersey at practice.

What’s next: The Avalanche (41-22-6) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-26-10), 6 p.m. Wednesday (TNT) at Ball Arena.