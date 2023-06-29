The Colorado Avalanche rounded out their 2023 NHL draft class with three picks Thursday between the fifth and seventh rounds.

Here is a breakdown of each selection after an eventful first round for the Avs:

No. 155, 5th round: Nikita Ishimnikov, D, MHL (Russia)

A big defenseman (6-3, 194) who scored 11 goals in 41 games playing in Russia’s junior league last season. He contributed six points in seven playoff contests. The Athletic’s Corey Pronman included Ishimnikov among his potential draft steals and wrote: “That he can skate alright, shows flashes of legit offensive skills and can shoot the puck makes him a real sleeper candidate.” Ishimnikov is an 18-year-old project that, someday, might bring physicality and a wicked shot to Colorado's blueline.

No. 187, 6th round: Jeremy Hanzel, D, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

A late bloomer, 20, who led the CHL in plus/minus rating; at a staggering +99. He’s a consistent two-way defender who stepped up in the playoffs with five goals and 17 assists over 19 games. NHL scout Derek Neumeier’s scouting report on Hazel was featured on the ESPN broadcast: “High-end skating ability. Plays at a high pace. Very difficult to beat on the rush one-on-one.” Hanzel (6-0, 196) was the third defenseman taken by the Avalanche in this year’s draft.

No. 219, 7th round: Maros Jedlicka, C, HKM Svolen (Slovakia)

Another 20-year-old prospect selected by Colorado after being passed up in previous NHL drafts. Jedlicka is projected as a “middle-six physical winger with a scoring touch, who is able to play on both special teams,” according to a scouting report from mckeenshockey.com. He’s tallied 34 goals and 40 assists over the past two seasons in Slovakia. This pick and others flex Colorado’s international scouting department success finding under-the-radar talent. We’ll see if Jedlicka (6-0, 191) eventually lands on the NHL roster.

DU PIONEERS IN THE NHL DRAFT

Montreal Canadiens — No. 133, 5th round: Sam Harris, LW, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

Harris, an incoming DU freshman, extended the program’s streak of at least one player chosen to 22 consecutive years dating back to 2002. Harris dominated the past two USHL seasons with 46 goals and 45 assists in 116 career games. The San Diego native previously represented the United States in international competition; scoring twice to help the U.S. team win gold at the 2022 World Junior-A Challenge.