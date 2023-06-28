Colorado Avalanche first-round NHL draft pick Calum Ritchie was at a loss for words.

He struggled to summarize emotions after a life-changing announcement from Avs general manager Chris MacFarland.

The Avs selected Ritchie — a talented right-shot center for the Oshawa Generals (OHL) — at No. 27 overall.

"It's a dream come true to get drafted by Colorado,” Ritchie said on the ESPN TV broadcast. “It's unbelievable. I can't put it into words."

Minutes later, with the No. 31 overall pick acquired in the Alex Newhook trade, Colorado selected defenseman Mikhail Gulyayev of Omskie Yastreby (MHL-Russia). Both first rounders should instantly bolster the team’s AHL affiliate (Colorado Eagles) with real NHL potential down the road.

Ritchie, 18, played through a shoulder injury last season and still managed to average one point per game; 24 goals and 35 assists. He was considered by many analysts as a top-10 prospect before his injury. Ritchie is still recovering from offseason surgery.

“It was tough playing the season with an injury," Ritchie said. "I just had to wait until the season was over to get the procedure done on it. But I’m glad I was able to play the season and finish strong.”

From Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino scouting report on Ritchie: “While there doesn't seem to be that one "dynamic" element to his game, scouts can’t turn a blind eye to his size (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) and ability to consistently produce points regardless of the competition.”

Gulyayev, 18, is a left-shot defenseman with a smaller stature (5-10, 172) who makes up for it with elite skill. He recorded 25 points (two goals) last season playing in 22 games.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Athletic’s Corey Pronman wrote in his scouting report: “Gulyayev is a highly intelligent and creative puck-mover and can make tough plays at a quick pace. He creates a lot of controlled exits and entries, he projects to run power plays at higher levels and be a point producer versus men. Due to his size, how well he’ll defend in the NHL will be a question.”

Gulyayev was not interviewed on the ESPN TV broadcast. But Ritchie gushed about his opportunity to join the Avalanche. Who is he most excited about playing with?

“All the guys,” Ritchie said. “Nathan MacKinnon, obviously. (Gabe) Landeskog and (Mikko) Rantanen. Those guys are obviously really top guys. They all do everything really well and they’re great leaders. Anything I can learn from them would be great.”

NHL DRAFT, DAY 2

What: NHL draft rounds 2-7

When: Starting 11 a.m. Thursday Colorado Avalanche picks: No. 37 (2nd), No. 155 (5th), No. 187 (6th) and No. 219 (7th).

Where: Nashville, Tenn.