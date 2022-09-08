Every Friday during the offseason, Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson will take you around the NHL and inside the Avalanche.

What they said

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar joined The Cam and Strick Podcast last week for a wide-ranging interview to discuss the team and life after winning the Stanley Cup.

On what he’s been up to lately: “The family all took off, went to Denver and are back in school. I’m basically just here (in Charleston, S.C.,) by myself — hunting, fishing and golfing every day. Trying to get away from the game a little bit before I head back next week.”

On winning Game 6 at Tampa Bay for the Cup: “We partied there until probably six in the morning. Some guys went all the way through. I think our bus was at 8:30 or 9 to get to the airport. We got on it, and as we rounded everybody up, there was a couple of door knocks to get guys down there.”

On reaction from the NHL world: “By the time we got off the ice the night that we won, I think I had like 97 text messages and a bunch of voicemails. It was full. It just shows you that hockey is a great sport. People care. It reminds you to make sure and take the time and give back. … I had so many people help me.”

What I’m thinking

— The Avalanche are must-see TV. Need proof? Check out the NHL broadcast schedules from TNT and ESPN for the upcoming season. Colorado will play in 14 nationally televised games, including seven at Ball Arena. Below is the month-to-month breakdown.

October: 12th vs. Chicago (TNT) and 25th at Rangers (ESPN, ESPN+)

November: None

December: 11th at Blues (ESPN) and 13th vs. Flyers (ESPN)

January: 24th vs. Capitals (ESPN+/Hulu) and 28th vs. Blues (ESPN+/Hulu)

February: 9th at Lightning (ESPN) and 15th at Wild (TNT)

March: 4th at Stars (ABC, ESPN+), 15th at Maple Leafs (TNT), 22nd vs. Penguins (TNT) and 29th vs. Wild (TNT)

April: 9th at Ducks (TNT) and 11th vs. Oilers (ESPN)

— The Avs played in 13 nationally televised games a year ago. It makes sense for ESPN/TNT to increase Colorado’s presence, capitalizing on their Cup victory and slew of young stars. The NHL trails other major professional sports leagues in marketing its product to a national audience. The Avalanche deserve that spotlight.

— More games on TNT/ESPN are also a positive for Avs fans suffering from the Comcast-Altitude TV blackout. The Stan Kroenke-owned regional sports network (RSN), with exclusive rights to local game broadcasts, has not been available on the state’s largest cable provider since September 2019. It’s a legitimate fan crisis. I’ve been covering it all from the start.

— Don’t expect resolution before the season begins. Mediation efforts to end their antitrust lawsuit have stalled. Altitude claims that Comcast is negotiating with business tactics that will put the RSN out of business. Comcast argues that Altitude programming no longer carries the same value in an evolving media market.

— Translation: Comcast and Kroenke are billion-dollar entities in a game of broadcast-rights chicken. Deep pockets on both sides have allowed this blackout to continue without long-term financial harm (yet) to either party. It’s why we’re headed to a fourth season where Avalanche and Nuggets fans can’t watch locally broadcast games on Comcast. Who is to blame? Everyone except for the fans.

— I promise to continue reporting on this saga to give readers the inside scoop when it’s finally resolved. Expect more reporting in the coming months. Comcast and Altitude decision makers need to be held accountable. Fans deserve that transparency. Stay tuned.

What I’m reading

MLB taking notes: A longstanding NHL tradition might be making its way to Major League Baseball. The Atlanta Braves copied hockey this week when the team opted for its version of “morning skate” during a road trip at Tampa Bay — instead of the typical on-field pregame workout for MLB teams (per ESPN).

Rule change: NHL officials this season will have the power to nullify major penalties upon video replay after the league updated its rulebook. Previously, officials could only confirm the major penalty call or downgrade it to a minor (per scoutingtherefs.com).

AZ excitement: The Coyotes are sharing a 5,000-seat arena with the Arizona State college hockey team for at least the next three seasons before moving into a permanent home. Fans are pumped. The team announced it expects to sell out every home game this season at Mullett Arena (per ESPN).

What’s happening

— The Avalanche are still enjoying their short offseason break after a long run to win the Cup. The team has yet to announce dates for the start of training camp. But there is movement on the horizon with the NHL’s 2022 Rookie Faceoff.

— San Jose will host the event from Sept. 16-19 at Tech CU Arena with six teams sending their top prospects for competition: Avalanche, Coyotes, Ducks, Kings, Knights and Sharks. Rosters will be announced at a later date (per the NHL). Below is the Avs’ slate of scheduled games.

Los Angeles vs. Colorado, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m.

San Jose vs. Colorado, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m.

What’s on tap

Mid-to-late September: NHL training camps open

Sept. 25: Avs preseason opener (split squad at Minnesota and home against Vegas)

Sept. 27: Avs preseason game at Wild

Sept. 28: Avs preseason game vs. Knights

NHL Insider

Time for a classic sportswriter cop-out during another quiet week on the Avalanche beat.

Ready for some bold predictions?

Here are five things I believe will happen during the 2022-23 NHL season. Go ahead and write them down. Roast me later if some (or none) come to fruition. You’ll hear about it if I’m correct.

1. Valeri Nichushkin eclipses 100 points: This would be a massive leap for a player who set a career-best last season with 52 points (25 goals). But Nichushkin has all the tools to hit triple digits this season, especially without Nazem Kadri’s offensive production in Colorado. Nichushkin, 27, is a top-line talent in a loaded Colorado forwards unit who just signed a massive contract extension. His confidence will be at an all-time high. Watch out.

2. Colorado’s No. 2 center isn’t on the roster: Apologies to J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook, but neither player should slot in to replace Kadri on the second line. Compher lacks the required high-end offensive skill. Newhook hasn’t done enough to earn the role. Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland must consider trade options before the deadline to prevent a letdown on the second line. Colorado has enough moveable assets to make it happen.

3. Sam Girard is traded: The most expendable player on the roster with the highest trade value is Girard. Colorado didn’t miss a beat last season when the 24-year-old defenseman broke his sternum in the playoffs with Bowen Byram stepping into his place. It’s not all Girard’s fault. He’s got high-end quickness with the vision to quarterback Colorado’s second-power play unit. But Colorado is loaded with quality defensemen and Girard is the odd man out.

4. Pavel Francouz save percentage exceeds Alexandar Georgiev: MacFarland has made it clear that Colorado signed Georgiev to be the team’s No. 1 goaltender. But why is everyone sleeping on Frankie? He was great in the playoffs — 6-0-0 over seven appearances — and touts a .921 career save percentage over three seasons with the team. Georgiev’s save percentage after five years in New York: .908. I trust Joe Sakic’s evaluation that Georgiev is a legitimate NHL starter. But Francouz might be, too.

5. Colorado falls short of a repeat: The Avalanche have enough talent on the roster to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. But talent alone isn’t enough to be crowned NHL champions. That’s why only eight teams in league history (Canadiens, Flyers, Islanders, Lightning, Leafs, Oilers, Penguins and Red Wings) have won consecutive titles. The Avalanche will need plenty of luck, especially with injuries, to be in position to win it all. I don’t see it happening.