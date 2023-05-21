Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson will take you around the NHL and inside the Avalanche:

WHAT THEY SAID

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referendum regarding the Coyotes' arena project in Tempe. We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward."

—NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in a Wednesday league statement posted on Twitter.

***

WHAT I’M THINKING

Join Tempe and Community Leaders in voting YES on Props 301, 302 and 303. Vote in person at the Tempe History Museum or drop your ballot at Tempe City Hall by May 16! pic.twitter.com/pi7R9RmiJ2 — TempeWins (@Tempe_Wins) May 13, 2023

—Voters of Tempe, Ariz., have rejected a plan to construct a new NHL arena. The proposed entertainment district, including a new home for the Arizona Coyotes, had secured mostly private funding (an estimated $1.9B of $2.1B) with a roughly $75-million bill to remove trash from the desired location, per ESPN. Proponents coined the phrase: ‘Landfill to Landmark.’ But voters didn’t buy it.

—The Coyotes might become an orphaned NHL team. It’s confirmed they’ll finish out next season at Mullett Arena, splitting ice time with Arizona State’s D-I college hockey program, but it’s unknown where the Coyotes will play in 2024-25. Team executives could seek another location in the state, with arena renovation needed in Phoenix to share an NBA floor (Suns) at the Footprint Center.

—The Coyotes, while lacking recent on-ice success, had developed a strong hockey development program since 2010 — called the Junior Coyotes — that has produced solid NHL players like Matthew Knies (Maple Leafs). It would be a shame to remove that pipeline for hockey-obsessed kids in the desert. Where might the Coyotes land if they can’t find a home in Arizona? You’ll find the answer at the end of this week’s NHL Insider.

—Arizona’s struggle to find secure new arena funding is symptomatic of the NHL’s inability to market its product to a wider audience. The league trails in popularity and revenue to the NFL, MLB and NBA, in part, because it fails to promote its star players in a way that will attract casual sports fans.

—Music mogul Snoop Dogg, who joined a bid to own the Ottawa Senators, put the NHL on blast in a recent interview with The Athletic: “They don’t know how to market. Like (Connor) McDavid, he’s the number one hockey player in the world. Why doesn’t he have commercials everywhere?”

Great question, Snoop.

***

WHAT I'M READING

Matthew Tkachuk: Overtime masterclass pic.twitter.com/8QvDQAsCk2 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 21, 2023

—Matthew Tkachuk has the best celly of this NHL postseason. The Panthers star forward, twice after scoring overtime game winners, has kept it simple. He points to the tunnel, is joined by teammates, and then everybody bolts into the dressing room. Tkachuk told ESPN that it is called “the old ‘bus in 10 (minutes)’ celebration.” Classic.

—Things have quickly turned sour in Toronto after a second-round playoff exit. General manager Kyle Dubas did not have his contract renewed by the team, and per The Athletic, it stems from challenging relationship with Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan.

***

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Shooting must be easier on skates. Nathan MacKinnon’s first shot misses long and wide. pic.twitter.com/gjhpa00JsS — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) May 19, 2023

—Nathan MacKinnon and Andrew Cogliano were in attendance for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals to cheer on the Nuggets against the Lakers at Ball Arena. MacKinnon took the celebratory first shot of the game before tipoff. The ensuing brick shows he should probably stick to hockey.

—The Panthers are now the odds-on favorite to win the Stanley Cup (+160, per FanDuel) as of late Saturday. Florida leads the Eastern Conference finals, 2-0, and has lost just four times this postseason (10-4). Will Carolina put up a fight Monday in Game 3? Another Panthers win essentially secures their place in the Cup final.

—Jack Eichel is playing at a superstar level for the Golden Knights this postseason with six goals and nine assists. He’s a big reason why Vegas has a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals. Eichel underwent neck surgery back surgery in 2021 and came out a better player on the other side. Gotta tip your cap.

***

NHL INSIDER

How do you replace Gabe Landeskog?

There are about $7 million ways to look at it.

The Avalanche will not have their captain (again) next season. But early spring roster clarity gives Colorado general manager Chris MacFarland the time and resources to fill the gap. Landeskog’s $7M salary does not count against the salary cap in 2023-24; opening the door for big-name free agents in Colorado to bolster the top-six forwards group.

Three players to consider...

Jonathan Toews (Chicago Blackhawks): An aging veteran, 35, with three Stanley Cups who could bring instant stability to Colorado's second line. Toews’ best playing days are behind him. But a one-year rental in Landeskog’s absence would make a lot of sense for both sides.

James van Riemsdyk (Philadelphia Flyers): Most NHL analysts expected him to get moved before the trade deadline. Riemsdyk, 34 years old and seeking his first Stanley Cup, hung around in Philly and closed the year with 17 assists and 12 goals. But he’s accounted for at least 40 points in eight different NHL seasons.

Ryan O’Reilly (Toronto Maple Leafs): This would be fun. O’Reilly started his career in Colorado (2009-15) and still has the tools to make the Avs better. But the 32-year-old center would also draw a longer contract term than other potential free agent additions. That makes his O’Reilly-to-Colorado less likely to happen.

***

THE LIST

Here are three potential landing spots for the Coyotes if they’re unable to secure a new arena deal in Arizona.

1. Kansas City: Think about the intensity of the Broncos-Chiefs. But on ice. The geography alone would make this an ideal rivalry fit for Avalanche fans seeking a natural nemesis. Even Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes likes the idea.

KC coyotes has a nice ring to it! @NHL what y’all think? @tmobilecenter — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 17, 2023

2. Houston: The clubhouse leader per Vegas oddsmakers (+150) makes a lot of sense considering its huge population (fourth-largest city in the U.S.). It feels like only a matter of time before Houston gets an NHL team.

3. Quebec City: The Avalanche were founded in 1995 when the Quebec Nordiques relocated to Colorado. It’s time to revive a once proud Canadian franchise and bring the game to a fanbase that actually wants it.