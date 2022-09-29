Every Friday during the offseason, Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson will take you around the NHL and inside the Avalanche.

What they said

“Hopefully, I will finally make the team. But if not, s--- happens. It’s probably my last chance to make it here, so I will do everything and hopefully I can (make) it.” — Avalanche roster hopeful Martin Kaut, a 2018 first-round draft choice, at the start of training camp.

What I’m thinking

— Let’s not overreact to the last two Avalanche exhibition games. Sure, the results were ugly. Colorado lost by a combined score of 12-3 against Minnesota and Vegas. The Avs also committed 12 penalties between both games. It’s been downright unwatchable hockey at times.

— But that’s the beauty of NHL preseason. It’s not supposed to be perfect. Especially for the Avalanche. Coach Jared Bednar wisely elected to rest his veteran players in early exhibition games to better determine training camp cuts. The coaching staff is making specific evaluations.

— Bednar said: “We’re trying to put guys in spots. … Any bottom-six forward or winger on our team is going to have the be relied upon to penalty kill. If they can check well and are trusted guys, they’re building equity for me.” The game results, for now, are not his main focus.

— Let’s hope that Alexandar Georgiev carries the same mentality. The Avs’ presumptive starting goaltender got cooked Wednesday night in Vegas with six goals allowed and a measly .667 save percentage. It’s the sort of performance that might diminish a goalie’s confidence in the regular season.

— I’m holding off on wholesale judgements of Georgiev until the calendar flips to December. Give him a couple of months behind arguably the NHL’s top defensive corps and see how the first-time featured starter holds up. I’m still high on Georgiev’s potential as solid replacement for Darcy Kuemper.

— Thank goodness the preseason is almost over. The Avalanche’s roster is essentially set with a handful of forwards in contention for bottom-six roles to replace free agency defectors Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Nico Sturm. So much for intrigue. I’m ready for the regular season to get here already.

What I’m reading

Naz update. It sure is strange to see Nazem Kadri in a Flames sweater. The former Avalanche standout made his preseason debut Wednesday night for Calgary. Kadri notched one assist in a 4-0 win over Edmonton. He told SportsNet that it was “good to shake the cobwebs out.”

"Always nice to get a win. We definitely can still be a little bit sharper but hey, it's pre-season - you gotta shake some cobwebs out."Nazem Kadri checks in after playing in his first exhibition game with the #Flames. pic.twitter.com/I6fskSTsIh — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 29, 2022

Ducks star injured. Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras — selected for the EA Sports NHL 23 video game cover — left a preseason game Wednesday with an upper-body injury and did not return. Zegras finished second in the Calder Trophy voting last season (per OC Register).

What’s happening

— Winning the Stanley Cup has translated to significant demand at Ball Arena. There is currently a wait list for season tickets. Fans interested in joining it can visit the team’s website for registration details. But you should know that folks are clamoring to get a look at these guys.

The #Avs have among the most sought-after home tickets in the NHL this season. Some statistics provided by StubHub... pic.twitter.com/a2EzIxMqsv — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) September 29, 2022

— The Avalanche are seeing a nearly 200% increase in ticket sales compared to sales before the 2021-22 season, according to data provided by StubHub. The same report said that Colorado’s Oct. 12 matchup vs. the Blackhawks is the second-highest selling game of the NHL’s opening week.

— That’s fantastic news for the Kroenke family and their bottom line. Not so much for the average fan on a budget. Expect the secondary market to explode with triple-digit ticket costs, especially closer to the playoffs, with Avalanche fan interest peaking. I’m lucky to get a press pass.

— Tip your glass this week to longtime NHL and Avalanche beat writer Rick Sadowski. He announced on Twitter that he’s stepping away from the job due to prostate cancer. Sadowski has covered the Avs since 1995 and was always gracious when I had questions in the press room. I'm pulling for him and the entire Sadowski family. I hope that you do, too.

I’m going to miss my first NHL season since I started with the Kings in 1981 (yikes) before moving on to the Avs in ’95. I’m getting tests and treatment for advanced prostate cancer. Yeah, it sucks. Next chemo Thursday. — Rick Sadowski (@RickS7) September 27, 2022

What's on tap

6 p.m. Monday: Preseason game vs. Dallas Stars at American Airlines Arena

7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Preseason game vs. Dallas Stars at Ball Arena

7:30 p.m. Oct. 12: Regular season opener vs. Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena

NHL Insider

DENVER — Being told you aren’t ready to join an NHL roster is difficult. Just ask Alex Newhook.

Last October, the Avalanche forward was reassigned to the American Hockey League after playing in just one regular season game. Newhook recalls the meeting with coach Jared Bednar.

“The big part of any organization is trying to be transparent. They were with me when I got sent down,” Newhook said. “I think it helped me to go down (to Loveland) and know what they want from me. ... Sometimes, it takes a little bit to know exactly what you need to play in the NHL.”

Newhook’s tale provides a window into Colorado management’s approach to cutting players with training camp winding down. Bednar, entering his seventh season as Avalanche head coach, explained his process. It's personal.

“The message is consistent … to the players that we let go,” Bednar said. “What do they need to work on, what do we need to see, where do we see their strengths (and) where do we see their weaknesses. … The beauty of the American League is that you have all that practice time. You practice a lot during the week, and you get to work on this stuff.”

Colorado Eagles (AHL) head coach Greg Cronin is a vital piece of the puzzle, with a Boston accent so thick it could make Mark Wahlberg blush. Cronin understands what the organization needs out of each player to make the jump.

“Our job is to give them the fundamentals they need to become reliable for Jared,” Cronin said. “Consistency is what strengthens that relationship with the coaching staff."

The Avalanche will spend their next two exhibition games narrowing down forward candidates to fill out their bottom-six. Will Martin Kaut finally get his shot in the NHL? Are newcomers Anton Blidh and Lukas Sedlak ready to join the roster? Bednar is in constant communication with the team’s AHL and NHL coaching staff to find answers.

“We’re just open and honest with them about what we see,” Bednar said.

The list

The Avalanche announced their second round of training camp cuts Thursday. Here is a list of players reassigned to the American Hockey League or placed on waivers.

G Justus Annunen — Colorado Eagles (AHL)

RW Alex Beaucage — Colorado Eagles (AHL)

C Jean-Luc Foudy — Colorado Eagles (AHL)

D Keaton Middleton — Colorado Eagles (AHL)

RW Oskar Olausson — Colorado Eagles (AHL)

LW Sampo Ranta — Colorado Eagles (AHL)

D Mitchell Vande Sompel — Colorado Eagles (AHL)