Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson will take you around the NHL and inside the Avalanche:

WHAT THEY SAID

“We’re excited to have ‘Kono’ back with the Avalanche organization. His involvement in hockey spans over three decades as a player, coach and scout at the NHL level as well as a successful run as a head coach in the WHL. Not only does he bring an extensive hockey and coaching background, but he is passionate, a great communicator and understands the development side of the game as well. We look forward to having him join Aaron (Schneekloth) and Tim (Branham) behind the Eagles bench this season.”

—Colorado Avalanche assistant general manager Kevin McDonald in a news release on Steve Konowalchuk joining the Colorado Eagles.

WHAT I’M THINKING

—Open YouTube, type ‘Steve Konowalchuk fights’ into the search bar and thank me later. The newest Colorado Eagles assistant coach could land a punch during his 14 playing seasons in the NHL; including 97 games between 2003-06 for the Avalanche. He’s back with the organization for a second time, after Konowalchuk served as an Avs assistant coach from 2009-11.

—Konowalchuk’s return isn’t just for nostalgia. Check his work history. In the Western Hockey League, he compiled seven career playoff berths and one championship as a head coach. Konowalchuk also spent one year as an NHL assistant in Anaheim before joining the Rangers’ scouting department. The guy they call ‘Kono’ has the right mix of playing and coaching experience to make an ideal Eagles bench fit.

—Do yourself a favor and check out a game at Budweiser Events Center next season. The Eagles open their season on Oct. 14 with one of the best home environments in the AHL (think: cowbells). It’s also a much cheaper seat in comparison to their NHL affiliate down I-25. It’s worth the drive to Loveland.

WHAT I’M READING

—The weirdest NHL storyline this offseason? The Kraken social media team is pulling back their content promoted on ‘BookTok’ — a TikTok hashtag associated with romance novels — after Seattle forward Alex Wennberg was subjected to harassment (per ESPN).

—An intriguing list compiled by Sportsnet: How the NHL’s top earners performed during the 2022-23 season. Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen make appearances for the Avalanche.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

—The Avalanche have re-signed depth forward Ben Meyers to a 1-year contract valued at $775,000. The move was expected after Meyers, 24, showed promise through 44 games over parts of two seasons in Colorado. The former University of Minnesota standout is poised to begin the year as the Avs’ fourth-line center with a strong training camp. Meyers scored four goals last season.

—I lobbied Avs general manager Chris MacFarland to sign Vladimir Tarasenko in NHL free agency. My request proved shortsighted. Tarasenko signed a one-year, $5-million contract with the Ottawa Senators. The Avs lacked enough cap space to compete with that number.

—Former Avalanche forward Carl Soderberg (2015-19, 2021) announced his NHL retirement earlier this week, per Swedish media reports. Soderberg, 37, played with four different teams over his nine-year playing career and accounted for 57 goals and 96 assists with the Avs. Soderberg was a quiet but strong presence in Colorado’s dressing room.

NHL INSIDER

The biggest names in NHL free agency are off the board with the calendar flipping to August.

Who is left on the open market? Here’s a breakdown of the Top 5 available unrestricted NHL free agents as of Friday afternoon, including all positions, according to The Denver Gazette.

1. Matt Dumba, D, Wild: Still a top-four defensemen despite his offensive production dipping in recent seasons. Dumba, 28, has played for 10 years in Minnesota and averaged 21:17 of ice time a season ago. He’s also family friends with Cale Makar.

2. Jonathan Toews, C, Blackhawks: It’s possible Toews, 35, retires after 15 NHL seasons in Chicago and three Stanley Cups to his name. But a handful of contenders are likely interested in signing him to a one-year contract. Colorado might be in that conversation.

3. Martin Jones, G, Kraken: He was Seattle’s most consistent goalie before Philipp Grubauer stepped up to shutdown Colorado in a first-round playoff series. Jones, 33, is coming off a 42-start regular season with a .886 save percentage.

4. Paul Stastny, C, Carolina Hurricanes: Is a return to the Avalanche in store for the veteran forward? Stastny played his first eight NHL seasons in Colorado. He recorded 45 points (21 goals) during the 2021-22 season in Winnipeg.

5. Patrick Kane, RW, New York Rangers: Put a big asterisk with this selection. Kane underwent hip surgery on June 1, with media reports suggesting he won’t sign with a new team before the NHL season starts. But he’s another high-profile unrestricted free agent who might help a playoff run.

THE LIST

The Top 5 most expensive player contracts on the Colorado Avalanche roster, in average annual value.

1. Nathan MacKinnon — $12.6 million

2. Mikko Rantanen — $9.25 million

3. Cale Makar — $9 million

4. Gabe Landeskog — $7 million

5. Valeri Nichushkin — $6.125 million