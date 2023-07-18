Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson will take you around the NHL and inside the Avalanche:

WHAT THEY SAID

“It’s nice, confidence-wise, and it’s also a really good feeling when someone believes in you and wants to give you that term, and values you as a hockey player. That was really important and helped me make my decision and come to Florida.”

—Former Colorado Avalanche forward Evan Rodrigues after signing a four-year, $12-million contract with the Panthers.

WHAT I’M THINKING

• Did general manager Chris MacFarland do the right thing letting E-Rod walk in free agency? It feels like the biggest takeaway from Colorado’s revamped middle-six forwards group. Colorado gave more money to newcomer Ross Colton (four years, $16 million) to play a similar role. It’s clear MacFarland believes more in Colton’s potential for a breakout role with additional ice time.

• Read between the lines of E-Rod's quote. MacFarland was likely unwilling to match that four-year term offered by Florida and I’m not surprised. Rodrigues flashed moments of top-six value early last season (23 points in 31 games). But he fell off in the second half (16 points in 38 games). His playoffs weren’t much better. Not a convincing argument for a long-term deal.

• The Rodrigues-Colton swap ultimately comes down to punch. Colorado needs more and Colton has it. The 6-foot, 194-pound center has 377 hits over 190 career NHL games and that’s far more than Rodrigues in less time (235 hits over 385 games). Colton’s physicality and net-front presence are big reasons why the Avalanche handed him a four-year contract and not Rodrigues.

• I always enjoyed chats with E-Rod. Seemed honest and quick to crack a joke. His two young sons were fan favorites at Ball Arena, too, with pregame puck exchanges through the glass that made everyone smile. The dressing room lost a good character. We’ll soon find out this season if Colorado also misses his on-ice contributions.

WHAT I’M READING

• Martin Kaut, a recently traded 2018 Avalanche first-round draft pick, has signed a professional contract to play in the Czech Republic. San Jose Hockey Now translated a recent interview he gave with some head-turning quotes. Kaut suggests the Sharks’ AHL affiliate coaching staff tried to make him “fight each game.”

WHAT’S HAPPENING

• Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog and former teammate Erik Johnson have joined the group Big League Advantage (BLA) that recently invested in the purchase of Leeds United, a second-tier English Premier League soccer team in the U.K. BLA founder/CEO Michael Schwimer said Landy and EJ are among several notable athletes in the group, including Michael Phelps and Jordan Spieth.

• Former Avalanche forward Alex Galchenyuk had a one-year contract terminated by the Arizona Coyotes after a run-in with Scottsdale police. He is facing charges from a July 9 arrest that include private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating, per NHL.com.

Galchenyuk later announced on Twitter that he is joining the NHLPA assistance program to “get the help I need and to ensure I never make a mistake like this again.”

• Denis Malgin has signed a five-year professional contract to play hockey in Switzerland after the Avalanche failed to give him a qualifying offer last month. He appeared in 42 games for Colorado and compiled 11 goals and six assists. His exit opens another bottom-six winger slot for the Avalanche.

NHL INSIDER

The NHL Insider will take a weeklong hiatus for one last gasp of summer.

Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland deserves a vacation. I doubt he’s resting up on a beach somewhere.

The 2023-24 Avs roster is mostly complete barring one or two small moves late in free agency and training camp depth chart surprises. Colorado is pressing up against the salary cap with about $2.8 million in space left, per CapFriendly.com. But there’s still plenty to accomplish in the 84 days left before the Oct. 11 opener in Los Angeles.

Here’s a checklist of summer to-do items for MacFarland in the final quiet stretch before a loud hockey season.

Sign Vladimir Tarasenko in free agency: The New York Rangers winger is on the open market longer than most predicted and a one-year deal in Colorado makes sense if he sees Cup potential in the Avs. Tarasenko likely has other suitors with more available resources to sign him. But MacFarland should still swing big.

Check up on Landy: The captain posted a five-week update on Instagram with positive vibes surrounding his comeback from knee cartilage transplant surgery. But it’s going to be a long summer of tiny steps forward (and back) while Landeskog spends the entire season rehabbing. MacFarland will be keeping tabs.

Go to the beach: Even Stanley Cup-winning GMs must turn off their cell phones now and then. MacFarland should post up in the sand with a folding chair and one of those drinks with a little umbrella in it. A recharge will go a long way toward maintaining sanity once the season hits. MacFarland (and the rest of us) deserve it.

THE LIST

The most-anticipated games over the first two months of the upcoming Avalanche season:

1. Oct. 17 at Kraken: The NHL schedule-makers wasted no time reminding fans which team knocked Colorado out of the playoffs last season. Will the Avalanche get their revenge?

2. Oct. 19 vs. Blackhawks: The home opener packs more intrigue with the reigning No. 1 overall pick and assumed generational talent visiting Ball Arena. Does Connor Bedard live up to the hype?

3. Nov. 4 at Golden Knights: The Avs get their first crack at the defending Stanley Cup champions on visiting ice. Is Vegas a repeat contender or a one-hit wonder?