Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson will take you around the NHL and inside the Avalanche:

WHAT THEY SAID

“The group has gotten closer and closer. I feel like I’ve known everyone for 10 years now. It’s an incredible experience to play for your country and to play with a group of guys where the common goal is to win the gold medal. It’s awesome.”

—Avalanche defenseman Brad Hunt on playing for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championships

"From day one, the group has gotten closer and closer." - Brad Hunt @HockeyCanada 🫂🇨🇦Canada is heading to the semi-finals! #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/0KjgRZnLUi — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 25, 2023

***

WHAT I'M THINKING

—Brad Hunt is a world champion. How cool is that? The Avalanche defenseman earned Gold on Sunday at the IIHF World Championships. Team Canada defeated Team Germany 4-2 in the title game Sunday. Hunt logged three assists during the championship run.

—It’s easy to root for a player like Hunt. The 34-year-old AHL mainstay took full advantage of the Avalanche’s injury carousel and appeared in 47 games with the NHL club. Hunt posted a modest six assists and four goals. But his upbeat attitude was well appreciated by teammates and reporters.

—My favorite thing about Hunt: substance over style. The old-school defenseman is missing several front teeth and doesn’t to mind the gaps. Who needs replacement teeth when they’ll probably just get knocked out again, right?

***

WHAT I'M READING

—Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk visited the NBA on TNT pregame show set before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals between Boston and Miami. It’s a smart move by the NHL to market one of its biggest stars to a wider audience.

"Nobody thought we'd be in the playoffs or have a team that could remotely come close," Tkachuk said. "Now we're in the Finals and (Jimmy Butler) is wearing my jersey. It's cool.” (Per NHL.com)

We need to see Matthew Tkachuk wearing a Jimmy Butler jersey for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/MqF3aPJh8x — Playbook Sports (@PlaybookSN) May 27, 2023

***

WHAT’S HAPPENING

—The Stars are fighting to keep their season alive after going down 0-3 in their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights. Dallas avoided elimination by scoring overtime goals in consecutive games. But it’s hard to imagine Vegas failing to close it out with two more tries.

—The Panthers are still the odds-on favorites (+105, per FanDuel) to win the Stanley Cup. They’ll have plenty of rest, too, when the Finals begin. It’s yet to be seen whether that extended rest is a net positive or negative for Florida.

—The NHL Draft is one month away with the Avalanche in possession of the No. 27 overall pick. Don’t be surprised if Colorado trades that selection in a deal that nets a top-six forward to fill the 2023-24 absence of captain Gabe Landeskog. The draft is June 28 in Nashville.

***

NHL INSIDER

A shift is taking place in youth hockey to reduce or eliminate fighting.

Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson’s take? It’s bad for the sport.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) will move to ban fighting entirely starting with the 2023-24 season. The decision stems from the desire to limit head injuries. QMJHL spokeswoman Maxine Blouin told the CBC: “Players who got 15-20 concussions, they understand the impact of it on their daily life. So, the mentalities are evolving, the sport is evolving, and I think it’s evolving toward a safer environment.”

A 17-year NHL veteran politely disagrees.

“I think it would be more dangerous if you do it, to be honest with you,” Johnson told The Denver Gazette in March. “Because you can take liberties on guys and there are no repercussions. You don’t have to answer for anything. I could go out and two-hand (check) a guy like Nathan MacKinnon and I don’t have to worry about a guy like (Kurtis) MacDermid coming up.

“It would probably green light a lot of guys who would think twice about it.”

Johnson views a lack of fight experience for up-and-coming talent as a potential health risk. He took boxing classes in high school to hone his fighting craft.

“There’s the risk that you could really get hurt when you come to the NHL and have your first fight. If you’ve never done it before, then you could get really hurt,” Johnson said. “You’re just delaying the inevitable.”

Johnson does not envision a future where the NHL outlaws fighting.

“It’s to learn how to protect yourself and learn how to take a hit and how to not put yourself into a vulnerable position,” Johnson said. “We all signed up for this. It’s part of the game and I do think it keeps it honest.”

***

THE LIST

The unrestricted free agents the Avalanche should prioritize resigning for next season.

1. Evan Rodrigues: A slow finish to his season shouldn’t muddle the flashes of excellence Rodrigues put together all year.

2. Lars Eller: A trade deadline acquisition that made the Avalanche a better team for the playoffs and he should return in 2023-24.

3. Andrew Cogliano: He will turn 36 soon, but Cogliano’s toughness and leadership are still extremely valuable.