Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson will take you around the NHL and inside the Avalanche:

WHAT THEY SAID

“We’ll let it breathe. We’re still talking to some of the guys that were here last year that are now free agents. We’ve kept in touch with them. Hopefully, we’ll get one or two of those across the finish line potentially and go from there. We feel like we’ve got some kids that we’re excited to see in training in camp. … We’re in a good spot. But you’re always looking to see if you can get better.”

—Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland after the first day on NHL free agency

***

WHAT I’M THINKING

—MacFarland’s offseason mindset should be applauded. Will his collection of trades, signings and draft picks work out? I’m no fortune teller. But aggression to fix specific issues (especially centerman depth) instead of waiting for free agency to start is exactly how a championship contender stays in the hunt. Acquiring Ryan Johansen (Predators) and Ross Colton (Lighting) put Colorado on the right track.

—The two biggest free agent signings for the Avalanche were Jonathan Drouin (Canadiens) and Miles Wood (Devils). Drouin might get a shot on the top line considering his junior playing history with Nathan MacKinnon. Wood will bring a heavy net-front presence the Avalanche sorely needs without Gabe Landeskog in the lineup.

—My biggest hang-up? Giving Wood a six-year deal. That’s a long commitment for a bottom-six forward, regardless of cap hit ($2.5M AAV). I asked MacFarland about it in a teleconference call Saturday. He said: “I don’t think there’s any secret to it. He’s 27 and turning 28 (in September). We feel he’s got some good runway in front of him. … It’s certainly a long term. But it’s one that we felt made sense for now. … Hopefully, where the (salary) cap is going in a few years, that (contract) will look pretty good.”

—The Avalanche will continue shaping their roster around the edges with additional moves. But the majority of their shuffle appears over. They need to sign Colton, a restricted free agent, to a new contract using the bulk of remaining salary cap space still available. Or maybe MacFarland has another a surprise up his sleeve.

***

WHAT I’M READING

—A new women’s professional hockey league will start up in January after “two rival factions of the sport” came to a merger agreement (via ESPN). It opens the door for the NHL to provide a supporting role to the new league, according to the report.

—The NHL salary cap for the 2023-24 season will be $83.5 million after it was $81.5 million in each of the last three seasons (via NHL.com). The even better news? The cap is expected to go up approximately $4 million for the 2024-25 season.

***

WHAT’S HAPPENING

—Avalanche unrestricted free agents that have left the team as of Sunday afternoon: forward J.T. Compher (Red Wings), forward Lars Eller (Penguins), goalie Jonas Johansson (Lightning), defenseman Erik Johnson (Sabres), forward Matt Nieto (Penguins) and forward Evan Rodrigues (Panthers).

—The list of Avalanche players, as of Sunday afternoon, that have re-signed with the team: goalie Justus Annunen (one year), defenseman Bowen Byram (two years), forward Andrew Cogliano (one year) and defenseman Jack Johnson (one year).

—Colorado also signed five AHL players this week: defenseman Jack Ahcan (two years), goalie Arvid Holm (one year), defenseman Corey Schueneman (one year), forward Riley Tufte (one year) and forward Chris Wagner (one year).

—Avalanche development camp has arrived with 34 prospects — including 2023 first-round NHL draft picks Calum Ritchie and Mikhail Gulyayev — practicing over four days (Monday-Thursday) at Family Sports in Centennial. Development camp is free and open to the public with each day starting around 8:15-8:30 a.m.

Summer hockey? Sign us up ✍️See you at Dev Camp this week, Avs Faithful!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/6gdvTDbTGB — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 2, 2023

***

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

NHL INSIDER

Summertime is hockey season in Colorado.

Just look to the streets.

Gowing up in the late 90s, around the height of Avs-mania, my Fort Collins cul-de-sac played host to countless foot and roller hockey games with siblings and neighborhood kids. We chased tennis balls with worn-down sticks between mismatched plastic goals. Play stopped for cars. Garden hose water breaks. The best memories.

But I’ve wondered lately: Has recent Avalanche success translated into a new generation of kids hitting the streets this summer?

The NHL and Avs are stepping up to keep it alive and thriving.

In February, the league launched NHL Street, to provide communities across the U.S. and Canada to provide framework for establishing youth street hockey leagues. Their resources include “how to manage your season, order merchandise and equipment, recruit referees and coaching, obtain insurance” and more via nhlstreet.com.

The Avalanche have promoted youth street hockey in Colorado for six years and counting.

Connor Duckhorn, senior program manager of amateur hockey development for the Avs, estimates his department hands out upwards of 10,000 sticks and balls each summer at events across the state; like the recent Juneteenth Festival in Five Points. The Avs even provide an inflatable rink and nets where kids showcase their skills.

The next step is called the ‘Game On 2.0’ street hockey program; a five-week league that is “designed for either beginner or advanced hockey players looking to take their skills to the next level” with locations in Denver and Arvada.

Duckhorn has called their efforts to grow street hockey in Colorado a “huge hit” with a specific purpose.

“We’re kind of lowering the barriers a little bit for people that haven’t been introduced to the sport or haven’t played the sport,” Duckhorn said. “Unless you have mom, dad, brother or sister playing, it’s really hard to get into hockey. Being a little bit more proactive, and going out into the community, we can hopefully be that resource to get kids into hockey.”

Be kind and slow down if you’re out driving and come upon a street hockey game in your neighborhood.

The kids are alright.

***

THE LIST

Notable NHL free agents from around the league and where they signed over the weekend.

—Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn to the Anaheim Ducks

—Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene to the Dallas Stars

—Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton to the Buffalo Sabres

—Carolina Hurricanes left wing Max Pacioretty to the Washington Capitals

—New Jersey Devils defenseman Ryan Graves to the Pittsburgh Penguins