“If it’s the end of the road or not, I was just proud to play here for as long as I did. Just grateful for everything.”

—Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson on April 30 after being eliminated from the NHL postseason.

WHAT I’M THINKING

—Erik Johnson is an Avalanche legend. Sadly, his time in Colorado might be over. NHL free agency begins July 1 and on Thursday ESPN first reported the Avs “likely won’t re-sign" the longtime defenseman (13 seasons in Colorado). That isn’t shocking when you consider Johnson’s age, 35, and the need for (minimal) roster overhaul. But it still hurts for longtime Avalanche fans. EJ is certainly beloved.

—On the night of April 30, moments after Game 7 defeat, Johnson was poignant in reflecting on his Avalanche legacy. Tears welled in his eyes. EJ, surrounded by reporters in his dressing room stall, said: “I’ve played with some of these guys a long time, their whole careers. It stings a little bit. But I know these guys gave it their all. … You look in the mirror tomorrow morning and you know you gave it everything you had. That’s all you can ask for.”

—Now, a dose of reality: Letting EJ walk in free agency is the right decision for general manager Chris MacFarland. Johnson’s role shifted from productive leader to veteran presence after fulfilling a seven-year, $42-million contract. The Avalanche’s priorities are shifting in the near future to extend contracts for Devon Toews and Bowen Byram. EJ will be more valued on a rebuilding team.

—Johnson was the first player that captain Gabe Landeskog handed the Stanley Cup after the Avs won it all in 2022. Reporters have appreciated his kindness and wit over the years. Johnson's career statistics with the franchise and all-time ranking: 717 games played (7th), 246 points (t-24th), 68 goals (t-39th) and 178 assists (22nd). EJ deserves a standing ovation if he is a visitor at Ball Arena next season.

WHAT I’M READING

—The NHL will no longer allow teams to wear themed warmups jerseys after several players last season refused to participate in Pride Night to recognize LGBTQ+ causes (via AP). It’s unfortunate, regardless of your politics, because those themed jerseys — also recognizing the military and cancer research — are typically sold at auction for charity.

—Some Altitude-Comcast context: The Utah Jazz are circumnavigating the regional sports network crisis by broadcasting regular season games for free on over-the-air television (via Sports Business Journal). It’s a revolutionary idea that, if successful, could be the blueprint for more widely distributed Avalanche and Nuggets games on Altitude TV.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

—The Avalanche have released their preseason schedule with Colorado playing the new defending Stanley Cup champions twice. Exhibition NHL games are cheaper ticket alternatives for local fans if you don’t mind watching AHL players and roster hopefuls. Those seats will go on sale sometime in July when the Avs release their 2023-24 season schedule.

—The NHL’s annual awards show begins 6 p.m. Monday (TNT) with the league handing out 13 regular-season honors. Cale Makar, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, is once again a finalist. But it appears San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson is the clear favorite. You could argue Jared Bednar deserved a finalist nod for the Jack Adams Award. He didn’t make the cut.

—It seems Patrick Roy will not be hired this NHL head coaching cycle after the former Avs goaltender led the Quebec Remparts (QJMHL) to win the Memorial Cup. The Rangers, a potential Roy landing spot, instead hired Peter Laviolette. Roy recently told NHL.com: “It's hard for me to get a job because of the way I left Colorado.”

NHL INSIDER

The architect behind Colorado’s first professional sports championship has achieved hockey immortality.

Pierre Lacroix deserves it.

Lacroix — the longtime Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche general manager (1994-2006) — was among seven people selected this year for entry into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Lacroix is in the “builder” category after building the Avalanche into a premiere NHL franchise over two decades.

Lacroix is being posthumously honored after passing away in 2020. He was 72. His son, Eric, spoke to NHL Network about the secret to his father’s success with the Avalanche.

Hockey was about family for Pierre Lacroix and the @Avalanche. Pierre's son Eric joined #NHLTonight to talk about his father's selection into the @HockeyHallFame. @JamisonCoyle | @TonyGranato pic.twitter.com/XxkI6x0SBD — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 23, 2023

“It was treated like a family from the employees to the players,” he said. “You really felt it.”

Let’s examine Lacroix’s legacy by the numbers.

2 — Stanley Cups (1996, 2001)

6 — Conference Finals appearances (1996, ‘97, ‘99, 2000, ‘01, ‘02)

9 — Consecutive division titles (1995-2003)

11 — Consecutive playoff appearances (1995-2006)

487 — Consecutive sellout home games during his tenure as GM

But Lacroix’s brilliance was never defined by numbers. Personal relationships and key trades made him an NHL front office legend. Lacroix fleeced the Canadiens in a 1995 deal that brought Patrick Roy to the Avalanche. He later acquired Ray Bourque and Rob Blake. Lacroix also warded off suitors to re-sign Joe Sakic as a lifelong Avs legend.

Sakic made this honor possible. He was appointed to the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee in January. There’s no doubt Sakic lobbied for Lacroix.

“From the moment he took over as GM, he established a winning culture that spread throughout the organization,” Sakic told the AP in 2020. “As players, we knew he would do everything he could to help the team achieve that goal of hoisting the Stanley Cup. Pierre was instrumental in not only building the Avalanche into a championship team but also in the growth of hockey in Colorado.”

Announcing Class of 2023 Builder Inductee Pierre Lacroix, honoured posthumously.#HHOF2023 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/2pThHcfNgf — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 21, 2023

THE LIST

Every member of the Colorado Avalanche inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

2001: Jari Kurri

2004: Ray Bourque

2006: Patrick Roy

2012: Joe Sakic

2014: Rob Blake, Peter Forsberg

2017: Dave Andreychuk, Paul Kariya, Teemu Selanne

2020: Jerome Iginla

2023: Pierre Lacroix (builder), Pierre Turgeon