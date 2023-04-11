Very few games ever have as much star power as Tuesday’s tilt between the Colorado Avalanche and the Edmonton Oilers.

Led by MVP frontrunner Connor McDavid, the Oilers came to Ball Arena to battle Nathan MacKinnon and the Avs. Both rosters are loaded with other stars, while McDavid and MacKinnon headline their respective teams.

It was McDavid who got the better of the rivalry this time, though, as the Oilers won 2-1 in overtime. McDavid had the assist on Evan Bouchard’s overtime-winner.

The Edmonton Oilers’ star center comfortably leads the NHL with 152 points. The two-time NHL Most Valuable Player is the clear frontrunner to win his third Hart Memorial Trophy, leading the Oilers to the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

His success, along with the entire team’s, hasn’t come as easily, though.

Before Tuesday, the Oilers were 0-2 against Colorado on the season. The Avs also swept them in last year’s Western Conference Finals en route to the Stanley Cup.

But the Oilers got the better of the Avs in this matchup, and McDavid’s late assist helped steal momentum.

“He’s amazing for us, just how he is on the ice,” Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner said. “He’s a leader, and that’s the big reason why we love him around here.”

It’s also very possible that there will be more contested duels between the Avs and Oilers in the near future.

The teams have locked up their spots in the NHL playoffs. With Colorado tied for first in the Central Division and Edmonton second place in the Pacific Division, the teams would meet in the Western Conference Finals if they won their first two playoff series.

Now with a win after a six-game losing streak dating back to last season, the Oilers feel more confident.

“It’s nice to put some debt in their minds,” Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “I think we’re a different team this year; they’re a different team. There’s a new story to be written.”