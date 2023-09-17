Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson will take you around the NHL and inside the Avalanche:

WHAT THEY SAID

“We’re throwing a lot of information at them early. So, we’re trying to simplify things and answer a lot of questions. Make them feel comfortable, so when they step out on the ice for the games this weekend, it looks like we’re organized and playing like a team.”

— Colorado Eagles (AHL) head coach Aaron Schneekloth on the first day of Avalanche rookie camp.

***

WHAT I’M THINKING

— There are several interesting storylines to follow out of the Avalanche rookie tournament in Las Vegas. Forward Oskar Olausson has the biggest upside (more on him later), plus a handful of mature prospects have a chance to crack the NHL roster. A few will inevitably fill in for injured Avalanche players this upcoming season.

— It makes sense that defenseman Sam Malinski is the rookie team captain. On Friday night, in the tournament opener, he scored the game-winning goal to beat the Coyotes (3-2 OT). The 25-year-old is an early candidate to replace ice time lost with Erik Johnson’s departure to Buffalo. Malinski looks like a man amongst (mostly) boys in Las Vegas.

— Avs forward Jason Polin provided the best highlights of the rookie tournament thus far. He threw down multiple big hits in Friday’s game, including a textbook reverse check while moving the puck in transition. Polin signed a 1-year Avs contract in March as a college free agent (Western Michigan).

Jason Polin leaving his mark on the @Avalanche rookie game 💥 pic.twitter.com/deSLDnU2fN — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 16, 2023

***

WHAT I’M READING

— All aboard the Connor Bedard hype train! The Blackhawks’ No. 1 overall draft pick and generational talent made his rookie tournament debut in Minnesota. He scored a hat trick. Bedard told NHL.com: “Yeah, it doesn’t mean too much. It’s just nice to play a game.”

— The NHL Players Association is investigating whether Blue Jackets head coach Mike Babcock violated the privacy of his players by asking to see their cell phone photos, per ESPN.

***

WHAT’S HAPPENING

— Avalanche training camp takes place this week over three days at the team’s practice facility (Family Sports). The Avs will split up into two groups for morning and afternoon sessions Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Training camp is open to the public with limited available seating. The first group starts at 8:15 a.m. and the second group finishes up around 1 p.m.

— The Avs host three preseason games at Ball Arena: Sept. 24 vs. Minnesota, Sept. 25 vs. Vegas and Oct. 1 vs. Dallas. Colorado opens the regular season on the road Oct. 11 at the Kings.

— Defenseman Cale Makar made a surprise visit Friday to the Pueblo Bulls youth hockey association. The Avalanche donated 30 sets of hockey equipment Friday to the organization as part of the NHLPA’s Goals & Dreams program. A nice gesture from the Avalanche star. The kids went nuts.

Cale Makar of the @Avalanche gives new hockey equipment to kids in Pueblo.@Pueblobulls https://t.co/95UHOp5rzT — Rob Namnoum KRDO (@RobNamnoum) September 16, 2023

***

NHL INSIDER

CENTENNIAL — Oskar Olausson has the wicked left shot worthy of an NHL roster.

The Colorado Avalanche are pushing his development into a complete player to make it happen.

Olausson, a smiling 20-year-old in the Avs dressing room, doesn’t hide from expectations as a first-round pick. The blond-haired Swede with improving English, after the first day of rookie camp, said, “Of course, I want to make the team.”

But no skipping steps.

Olausson just wrapped his first AHL season with the Colorado Eagles. The learning curve was evident with 11 goals and nine assists over 63 games played. His biggest takeaway?

“Obviously, the games, it’s way more than we play in Sweden,” Olausson said. “That’s a big difference. Getting used to that has been huge for me. I’m excited to play more games this year.”

Avalanche director of player development Brian Willsie remains bullish on his potential. They expect Olausson to be a leader at rookie camp, Willsie said, in addition to showcasing “that offensive pop” which led the Avs to select him No. 28 overall in the 2021 draft. The rest of his game will continue to develop in AHL play this upcoming season.

What must happen to make the NHL roster?

“That competitive edge and staying on pucks. He got a lot stronger. His testing was great (last week). Using that, using his frame over pucks, coming up with 50-50 pucks and making plays,” Willsie said. “We’ve seen improvement throughout the year last year.”

Olausson returned to Sweden over the summer and found a new trainer for mostly off-ice workouts. He credited now former Eagles coach Greg Cronin with teaching “huge” details that Olausson can use “this year and be good defensively,” he said.

Olausson made his NHL debut in November in a single-game Avs home appearance against the Canucks; earning 7:02 in ice time over nine shifts with no registered stats. There’s no confusion over his next steps for a return to the lineup.

“Keep getting stronger and faster out there,” Olausson said. “Protect the puck better.”

***

THE LIST

