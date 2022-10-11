The Avalanche have one job.
Turn the Great Eight into the Divine Nine.
Wearing a target as wide as a goal, the Avs begin Wednesday an attempt to repeat as Stanley Cup champs. Do they have the drive to ride with the exclusive Canadiens, Red Wings, Maple Leafs, Flyers, Islanders, Oilers, Penguins and Lightning as back-to-back two-timers?
The Avs still have the playmakers, brawlers, coaching, offense, defense ("By far the best 'D' in the league," star center Nathan MacKinnon has emphasized), home-ice edge and experience to blend in with the elite eight. Do the Avs have the want? They swear one was fun but not enough. We’ll see.
“We’re not planning on winning just one,” said MacKinnon, the highest-paid player in NHL history with a $100.8 million extension, gobs of money that comes with unprecedented expectations. “There’s always pressure. We have experience now. We’ve been through a lot as a group. We have most of our guys back. There’s no reason why we can’t repeat.”
Oh, but there is. Win one, and comfortability has a tendency to set in. Will there be the same want-to that fueled five overtime wins in the playoffs? What carried the Avalanche through a scorched-earth run to the Stanley Cup was an insatiable desire to seal the deal. There was absolutely, positively no other option. They were wrecking balls who would not be denied. Ask the Predators (a 4-0 Avalanche series triumph), Blues (4-2), Oilers (4-0), (Lightning 4-2).
Among the big four in this city, only the '98 Broncos claim an equally dominant push to a parade. The Broncos won three playoff games by a score of 95-32, none closer than 13 points. Likewise, the Avs never required a Game 7.
The Avs were so much better than everyone else it wasn’t even funny. Only three teams in history lost fewer than four playoff games. The Avs lost four, one in OT (with a MacKinnon hat trick).
What was the secret sauce?
Well, the Avs had more great players than everyone else. That always helps. And Jared Bednar measured the pulse of his team as if he had coached it through a years long, emotional, trying rebuilding job or something.
But whether it was Nazem Kadri channeling a higher power in a St. Louis hat trick, Artturi Lehkonen calling game vs. the Oilers, or goalie Darcy Kuemper leveling up in the clinching game in Tampa, the Avs had this wild ability to decide when it was closing time.
Notice how those names are not the headliners on the Avalanche marquee? Shoot, Kadri and Kuemper are not even here anymore.
The ’22 Avs had to have it, there was no other option, and from top to bottom they went and took it. Will that still be the case in ‘23?
Don’t worry about MacKinnon losing his drive. He’s a 27-year-old alpha driven by the same competitive fire that fueled Elway, Duncan and Crosby. The one time it’s a bad time to be Nate’s teammate is when Nate decides you’re not up to that task. If not, God bless your self-esteem.
And MacKinnon’s drive is the key component of this Avs repeat bid. When the richest guy on the team says it’s go time, the millionaire lackeys are obliged to go and get it.
It’s Nate’s time, again. Isn’t it fun how a guy wins one, and we immediately want more?
Truth is, $100.8 million gets you one job.