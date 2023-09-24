Ross Colton feels equally effective at center or wing, but if given a choice, the new Colorado Avalanche forward wants the puck on his stick.

The feeling is mutual.

On Sunday afternoon, in the preseason opener at Ball Arena, Colton made his Avs debut centering the top line against Minnesota in a 4-3 loss. Colton — signed in July to a four-year, $16-million contract — played alongside fellow newcomers Miles Wood and Tomas Tatar.

Colton was surprised, but comforted, to find the ‘A’ on his game jersey as one of three assistant captains.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” Colton told The Denver Gazette. “For me, it just goes to show they believe in me. I feel like I’ve been in the league now for a couple of years. I’m not a young guy anymore. I just try to lead by example and be vocal in the room when I can. I know it’s the first preseason game. But that was pretty special. I appreciate that.”

His first preseason game for Colorado reminded fans why general manager Chris MacFarland sent their No. 37 overall pick in the NHL to Tampa Bay for Colton, where he played both center and wing. On Sunday, after 17:17 of ice time, Colton showcased grit the Avs covet with impressive playmaking at center. He played on the power play/penalty kill and won six-of-eight faceoffs.

“I just like playing down the middle because I feel like I generate a little bit more speed, especially coming out of the (defensive) zone,” Colton said earlier in training camp. “For me personally in this system, it will work well, just because we have so many puck-moving defensemen that can get up into the play.”

Colton put three shots on goal, plus multiple almost-assists, but a few hits were most significant. He got under Minnesota’s skin in the third period. Colton leveled forward Brandon Duhaime, with a clean check, down to the ice. Chirping from Wild teammates didn’t produce a real fight. Advantage, Colton.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Does he enjoy being the agitator?

“I totally do,” Colton said. “That’s just the way I try to play a little bit. Just play hard. That’s how I was brought up. I’ve always said that I’m not the most skilled guy out there. So, you’ve got to be effective in other ways. For me, it’s just finishing my checks and trying to throw some guys on their team off their game.”

The Wood-Colton-Tatar trio is projected as Colorado’s third line this season. Early reviews of Colton’s centerman play are positive.

“Ross, he’s a smart player,” Wood said. “He likes to get pucks to the net, he likes to go the net, and cause some havoc. He was great out there.”

Coach Jared Bednar added: “I thought they were good. I liked all three of those guys. There’s some physicality to their game. They were able to produce scoring chances.”

Colton, entering his fourth NHL season, is embracing a new opportunity with the Avalanche.

“I was super excited once I found out that I was getting traded here," Colton said. "Just a good group of guys. They know how to win.”