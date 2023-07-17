The Colorado Avalanche signed newly acquired center Ross Colton to a four-year deal, the team announced Monday.

Colton — dealt from Tampa Bay in exchange for an early second-round 2023 NHL draft pick — is now under contract through the 2026-27 season with a reported $4-million AAV cap hit ($16 million total). Colton avoids a scheduled upcoming salary arbitration date and cements his expected role up the middle in Colorado.

Colton, 26, was a solid contributor over three seasons in Tampa Bay with 83 points (47 goals) in 190 career games played. He’s playoff-experienced, having won a Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay and plays a two-way game at 6-feet tall and 194 pounds. That all factored into general manager Chris MacFarland's decision to sign Colton, especially given the departure of J.T. Compher (Detroit) in free agency.

Colton is part of a rebuilt middle six Avalanche forwards group that includes newcomer Ryan Johansen (Predators). Colton projects as the third-line center. But his role will initially be decided through training camp and preseason.

"Ross is a hard-working, two-way center with a championship pedigree,” MacFarland said previously. “He has physicality to his game, is ultra competitive and his versatility will make him a valuable addition to our lineup in a lot of ways.”