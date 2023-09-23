CENTENNIAL — The Colorado Avalanche have a glaring need for a second-line center.

Is newcomer Ryan Johansen confident he can earn the job out of training camp?

“Super confident. I’ve been a No. 1 center most of my career. I intend to play like a No. 1 center still,” Johansen said. “Obviously, we’ve got a one-plus centerman ahead of me (in Nathan MacKinnon). I’m just going to try and play my game, do what I need to do and be as consistent as possible. That’s my focus every day right now.”

Among a reloaded Avs forwards group, with five newcomers expected in the top-nine, none carry bigger expectations than Johansen; a 12-year NHL veteran playing for his third team. Johansen, 31, has fully recovered from right leg surgery and is eager to prove himself in Colorado.

“I’ve been traded before and there’s no real difference. It’s crazy. Your whole life flips and everything kind of changes,” said Johansen, acquired from the Predators in June for Alex Galchenyuk. “There’s only one way to go about it, and that’s just full on. It’s a new opportunity and it’s an amazing opportunity for myself. I’m just really excited to be a part of this club and showing these guys in the room that I can be a difference maker for this group.”

The Avalanche are well aware of Johansen’s on-ice potential.

He played for division foe Nashville over the past eight years, including two Avalanche-Predators playoff series, while recording 50-plus points in four of those seasons. There’s also a staff connection. In 2012-13, during the NHL lockout season, Johansen played for the Springfield Falcons (AHL) — with Jared Bednar and Nolan Pratt as assistant coaches.

All three are now reunited in Colorado.

“I feel like he was a highly touted offensive guy with all the tools to help the team produce,” Bednar said. “Obviously, he’s learned the defensive side of the game and has put a great commitment in that area. … We’ve studied his game closely. We’ve looked at a lot of things. I expect him to be able to slot in the two (center) hole for us. He’ll be able to play with some of our top players and help them create offense. He’s a real good faceoff guy.”

Johansen added: “We have a history and a relationship from back then. I’m looking forward to having those conversations.”

The Avalanche expect to shuffle their forwards throughout exhibition games to find chemistry between different lines. Johansen played with several combinations in training camp, including Mikko Rantanen and Jonathan Drouin in the top grouping. It seems Johansen is enjoying the change of scenery.

“It’s just been fun to get it going. So many new faces for myself. I’ve played against these guys for a long time for the most part,” Johansen said. “I’ve just been enjoying finding some chemistry, getting to know guys, their tendencies and things like that. Now, for it to actually mean something, and to be together, it’s been great.”