Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson will take you around the NHL and inside the Avalanche:

WHAT THEY SAID

“Aaron (Schneekloth) has been a valuable member of the Eagles’ coaching staff for a decade now. He has head coaching experience, is passionate about development and teaching and brings a championship mentality, having won both as a coach and player. We are excited to have him lead our group up north.”

—Avalanche assistant general manager Kevin McDonald last week in a news release

***

WHAT I’M THINKING

—Colorado chose the right successor to Greg Cronin, hired by the Anaheim Ducks, in leading the AHL Eagles. Schneekloth, 44, was head coach of the formerly ECHL-affiliated Eagles when they won back-to-back Kelly Cup titles (2016-’17, 17-’18). He even played seven seasons for the team between 2006-13. It’s hard to imagine someone better suited to handle the transition.

—AHL staff continuity is important. The Avs wrapped up their three-day development with 30-plus prospects on the roster. That was critical time evaluating, developing and educating young talent that went uninterrupted. Brian Willsie, Avalanche director of player development, praised the culture that Cronin left behind. Willsie said: “We’re teaching a lot of things that we learned from him.”

—It felt like a rotating door last season between the Avs and Eagles with so many NHLers on the injured list. That opened the door for players like forward Ben Meyers and defenseman Brad Hunt to provide real depth value. The Avs will need more AHL call-ups and youngsters to emerge in the 2023-24 season (more on that later) under Schneekloth’s guidance.

Congratulations Coach Schneekloth on being named the next head coach of the Colorado Eagles!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/PID5FROqa0 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 6, 2023

***

WHAT I’M READING

—Kudos to Mile High Sports’ Aarif Dean for breaking news that veteran Avalanche forward Darren Helm is retiring. Helm, 36, missed nearly all of last season because of injury (hip). His 16-year NHL career included only 79 regular-season games in Colorado. But his 2022 playoff heroics — like a series-clinching goal in Round 2 against the Blues — are etched into Avs lore.

—ESPN graded NHL teams based on their draft, trade and free agency moves. The Avalanche received an ‘A-minus’ on their report card.

***

WHAT’S HAPPENING

#Avs Val Nichushkin with his first public social media post in a while. Looks like he’s walking along a beach in the Maldives on the first day of NHL free agency. pic.twitter.com/Ezi6RnIwhg — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) July 1, 2023

—Valeri Nichushkin is providing a glimpse into his offseason via Instagram stories, including a recent image of him walking down a beach with a geotag location in the Maldives. He certainly appears relaxed. The team expects Nichushkin back for the start of training camp.

—New Avalanche center Ross Colton (Lightning) will head to salary arbitration on July 27. However, most NHL players are signed before their hearing date. This is simply leverage on Colton’s part as a restricted free agent seeking the best deal possible, while the Avs manage their spending with a fixed salary cap. Expect Colton to sign his deal in the near future.

—Alex Newhook signed a four-year, $2.9 million AAV contract with Montreal after leaving Colorado in free agency. He also vented recently in a video teleconference with Canadiens media: “It felt like there were times that I maybe could have got a bit more opportunity and definitely could have done better with the opportunity I was given at times.”

***

NHL INSIDER

The Avalanche have not filled defenseman Erik Johnson’s roster spot in the trade market or free agency.

Who steps up on Colorado’s blue line?

“We remain very bullish on Sam Malinski,” general manager Chris MacFarland said recently.

The former Cornell captain signed a free agent contract with the Avs at the end of March and joined the Colorado Eagles. He’s exactly what the team covets: a strong-skating, smart, puck-moving defenseman. Malinski proved it, quickly, becoming one of the team’s top AHL defensemen with five points (three goals) over his first seven games before the postseason.

“It’s a testament to him that he’s ready for pro hockey and can take a big bite out of it,” said Avalanche director of player development Brian Willsie.

Malinski stood in front of his Avalanche dressing room stall after the first day of development camp at Family Sports to address lofty expectations. Will Malinski make the pro roster? He basically shrugged.

“I’m not thinking about it too much, really,” Malinski said. “I’m just kind of taking it day by day and working on my training. I know what I need to do to give myself a good opportunity in training camp.”

Malinski will be back home this summer in Minnesota to train with specific goals in mind.

“Working on speed and explosiveness skating wise … and working on little skills,” Malinski said. “It’s a much faster game than college. Players transition quickly. Everything is about footwork really in defending. Just working on not crossing my feet and my defending posture.”

Malinski is traditionally undersized (5-11, 190) but makes up for it with loads of skill. He said that “hockey IQ” is among his strengths and that he likes “to get the puck up the ice as best I can.” The proof is in his collegiate totals — 17 goals and 48 assists — over three playing seasons at Cornell.

Malinski must earn an NHL roster spot with a strong training camp. But he’s one newcomer to watch with the Avalanche season beginning Oct. 11 at the Los Angeles Kings.

***

THE LIST

Ranking the Top 5 greatest hockey movies, per Denver Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson:

1. Slapshot (1977): A comedy classic (with jokes you can’t make today) and torch bearer for all hockey movies.

2. The Mighty Ducks (1992): The best Disney sports film by a country mile and inspiration behind an NHL franchise.

3. Miracle (2004): The 1980 United States Olympic hockey team inspired generations to believe that anything is possible.

4. Mystery Alaska (1999): An ode to small-town hockey dreams played out on frozen ponds with a young Russell Crowe.

5. Goon (2011): There are shades of Slapshot in this hilarious comedy that stands as one of the better recent hockey movies.