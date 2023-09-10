Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson will take you around the NHL and inside the Avalanche:

WHAT THEY SAID

"Where I've seen the most improvement in the American player is the number of players in general. I can think back to late '80s when I was doing USA camps, and every kid was from Boston, Minnesota or maybe a handful from New York. … The depth of the players is completely different (now)."

— U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductee Jamie Langenbrunner, a two-time Stanley Cup winner, via NHL.com

***

WHAT I’M THINKING

—Give Colorado props for developing NHL talent. Most U.S.-born players still come from hockey hotbeds up north where available ice rinks well outnumber the Centennial State. But let’s recognize the game’s growth here with a strong contingent of seven NHL pros right now.

—The current list: D Brandon Carlo (Colorado Springs/Bruins), F Michael Eyssimont (Littleton/Lightning), D Cal Foote (Denver/Devils), F Nolan Foote (Denver/Devils), F Brendan Lemieux (Denver/Hurricanes), D Jaccob Slavin (Erie/Hurricanes) and F Troy Terry (Denver/Ducks).

—How cool is it that the Foote brothers — yes, the sons of Avs legend Adam Foote — are now both playing in New Jersey? The NHL legacy of Claude Lemieux, who played five seasons in Colorado (1995-2000), continues in Carolina with his son, Brendan. But Terry is the biggest star among this group after recently signing a seven-year, $49-million contract.

***

WHAT I’M READING

Get ready for a memorable Home Opener as we retire Nathan MacKinnon's #22 jersey on September 22nd vs Charlottetown! #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/wmc7cPgVji — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) September 7, 2023

—The Halifax Mooseheads are retiring Nathan MacKinnon’s No. 22 jersey at the team’s QMJHL home opener in late September. CBC News interviewed locals who are inspired by the Avalanche star: "It gives the kids a lifelong goal.”

—NHL.com compiled the top-250 overall ranked fantasy players entering the 2023 season for your draft board. Some notable Avs on this list: MacKinnon (No. 3), Mikko Rantanen (No. 8) and Cale Makar (No. 16).

***

WHAT’S HAPPENING

The #Avs rookie tournament roster has been released (Sept. 15-18 in Las Vegas) pic.twitter.com/FvYt01fyZG — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) September 8, 2023

—The Avs unveiled their roster for the upcoming Rookie Faceoff tournament in Las Vegas with 30 prospects. Colorado will play the Coyotes (Friday), Ducks (Sunday) and Golden Knights (Sept. 18). One notable omission from the Avalanche is Jean-Luc Foudy, who is still rehabbing from injury. The 21-year-old forward made his NHL debut last season and appeared in nine games.

—Colorado has now signed three forwards to professional tryouts for training camp with Saku Maenalanen as the latest addition. The 29-year-old Finland native played in 64 games for the Jets last season with four goals and six assists. Maenalanen joins Joel Kiviranta and Peter Holland as PTO invites to Avalanche training camp (starting Sept. 21).

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

***

NHL INSIDER

The Colorado Avalanche found their next skills coach at Cherry Creek High School.

No joke.

Toby Petersen played hockey at Colorado College, appeared in 398 NHL games, and helped win a 2016 Calder Cup on Jared Bednar’s Lake Erie Monsters (AHL) staff. But the 44-year-old Minnesota native more recently gave back to the Class 5A Bruins.

“It’s been great to have him,” said Jeff Mielnicki, head coach of the Cherry Creek co-op association that includes players from Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Eaglecrest and Overland. “I was excited to hear the news when he told me that he was going to be a part of the Avalanche.”

Petersen joined the program last summer as prospects associate head coach and special teams coordinator after their family moved into the district. His son, Bjorn, is a junior on the team, Mielnicki said. Petersen’s last NHL game was in 2013 — capping a nine-year career between the Penguins, Oilers and Stars — logging 33 goals and 48 assists along the way.

Imagine being a kid at Cherry Creek hockey practice.

“A very high IQ. (Petersen) translates well to the players of how to approach the game from a different level or perspective,” Mielnicki said. “He always has a comment on how to improve that player in the situation they’re in and give them a different idea of how to attack or how to defend. … Extremely professional on the bench. It would be like an NHL coach. They don’t really say much, but when they do say something, it resonates with meaning.”

I’d like to pick the brain of general manager Chris MacFarland about the decision. Shawn Allard served as Avalanche skills coach going back to 2018, later winning a Stanley Cup, and earning rave reviews from Bednar and players.

Maybe it’s just time to shake things up?

The Avalanche struggled to stay healthy last season. Several players returned to game action, just briefly, before landing back on the injured list. I’m not pinning the health misfortunes of Darren Helm, Josh Manson, and others on the training staff. But fresh ideas can’t hurt.

Petersen has six seasons of AHL coaching experience (2014-20) on his resume. His previous time with Bednar suggests aligned visions with the Avalanche organization. Petersen has already been spotted at the team’s training facility as players begin trickling into training camp.

Sometimes, your next NHL coach is at a high school just down the road.

***

THE LIST

The Avalanche will play 17 nationally televised games in the 2023 season between ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and TNT: