Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin is not being investigated by the NHL for his role in an April incident requiring Seattle police at the team hotel, league deputy commissioner Bill Daly told reporters Saturday in Las Vegas before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Nichushkin left the Avalanche during their first-round playoff series against the Kraken for “personal reasons” with the team declining to provide further details. A team doctor called police when a heavily intoxicated woman was found in Nichushkin's hotel room. He did not play in Games 3-7 with Colorado eliminated in the first round against Seattle.

Daly says there is no NHL investigation into the Valeri Nichushkin incident, that it was handled "appropriately" by Colorado and he is eligible to play. Police cam footage was released earlier this week. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 3, 2023

“We know exactly what happened and we think it was handled appropriately (by the Avalanche),” Daly said, adding that Nichushkin will be available to play next season.

The Avs have not provided an official update on Nichushkin’s status with the team. General manager Chris MacFarland said following the season that Nichushkin “was a very important part of our team in the past” and “that’s our hope, that he’s going to be a very important part of our team in the future.”

Nichushkin, 28, is currently on an 8-year contract through the 2029-30 season with an average annual value of $6.125 million. He missed significant time with an ankle injury last season but still recorded 47 points (17 goals).