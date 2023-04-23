SEATTLE — Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has left the team due to “personal reasons” with no timetable for his return to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Nichushkin did not play Saturday in the team’s Game 3 road win over the Kraken and has since departed Seattle, a team spokesperson confirmed. But it is unclear if Nichushkin has returned to Denver or when he expects to rejoin the Avs.

Coach Jared Bednar said late Saturday that Nichushkin is “gone for personal reasons” and that his absence is not related to team discipline.

Nichushkin has endured health issues this season to remain a stalwart in Colorado’s top-six forwards group. He accounted for 17 goals and 30 assists in the regular season. Nichushkin also scored the game-tying goal in Colorado’s victory in Game 2 over Seattle.