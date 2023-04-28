SEATTLE — There are still more questions than answers regarding Valeri Nichushkin.

The star Colorado Avalanche forward, involved in a Seattle police ‘crisis call’ Saturday at the team hotel, missed his fourth consecutive playoff game Friday of their first-round series against the Kraken. But a team spokesperson and coach Jared Bednar have declined to comment further on the report.

The Avalanche, before a must-win Game 6 at Climate Pledge Arena, reiterated their explanation for Nichushkin’s absence as “personal reasons” and not the result of team discipline or legal issues. Colorado is not providing specifics about his departure from the team, his current location or a potential timeline for Nichushkin’s return.

“I’m not going to get into it because it’s personal,” Bednar said Friday after morning skate. “It’s not a professional decision. It’s a personal decision why he’s not here.”

The report from Seattle police, obtained late Thursday by The Denver Gazette, indicates that officers responded a call from an Avalanche team physician about the removal of a heavily intoxicated woman from Nichushkin’s hotel room. The call arrived about 3:45 p.m. Saturday— hours before puck drop for Game 3 versus the Kraken — with Nichushkin leaving the team for “personal reasons” that same afternoon or evening.

Nichushkin is currently not under criminal investigation and was not interviewed by responding officers at the time of the crisis call, according to the report.

Nichushkin, 28, was a key component of the Avalanche’s run to the Stanley Cup a year ago. The Russian native signed an 8-year, $49-million contract extension in the summer. He dealt with ankle issues all season. But Nichushkin joined Colorado’s top line on their push to win the Central Division. He also scored a goal in the team’s Game 2 win over Seattle.

Why are the Avalanche not providing more details about Nichushkin’s surprise absence from the team at the most important point of the season?

“Because it’s personal,” Bednar said.

Forward Mikko Rantanen declined to speak about Nichushkin's absence in the Avs dressing room prior to Game 6. Defenseman Jack Johnson said: "We could use his help. That's it. I wouldn't say it's a distraction. It's just a guy we'd love to have in our lineup."