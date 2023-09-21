CENTENNIAL — Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of his dressing room stall surrounded by reporters to finally address his unexpected playoff departure from the Colorado Avalanche.

Visibly nervous, a slight tremble in his voice, the Colorado Avalanche star forward spoke Thursday for less than 2 minutes after the first workout of training camp. He was asked to clarify what happened five months ago in Seattle.

“Actually, we already talked about that. It was a family reason,” Nichushkin said. “I know you guys want to find something there, but it’s nothing interesting. I think we should close it. It’s a new season right now and we have to focus on that.”

Nichushkin abruptly left the Avs last season during their first-round playoff series against the Kraken, the team citing only “personal reasons” for his departure. That didn’t tell the whole story.

On April 22, the afternoon before Game 3, Seattle police responded to a “crisis call” at the Avalanche team hotel to remove a severely intoxicated woman from Nichushkin’s room. The Avalanche repeatedly declined to comment. However, no charges were filed, and the incident is not under NHL investigation.

On Thursday, in his first public comments since last season, Nichushkin said it was a joint decision between himself and the Avalanche to leave the team. Nichushkin continued: “If we make the next round (of the postseason), I probably play.” But he declined to elaborate on the intoxicated woman named in the Seattle PD crisis report.

“Let’s close it,” Nichushkin said. “I don’t want to talk about it.”

It was unclear, initially, how Nichushkin would be received upon returning for training camp. His five-game absence in the Kraken series ultimately sunk the Avalanche. But Nathan MacKinnon quickly put things into perspective. How did the team welcome back Nichushkin?

“With open arms,” MacKinnon said. “We love Val and I think it’s more than faith. We just know he’s going to be here for us. He’s such an amazing player. I’ve said it many times, I thought he was our best player in the (Stanley Cup) finals against Tampa. He was such a beast all over the ice.

“Val is a good person at the end of the day. He’s a great guy. We all love him. So everything is good.”

Coach Jared Bednar saw Nichushkin early in the offseason, he said, with more discussions in the lead up to training camp. Bednar echoed MacKinnon’s sentiment.

“I have a lot of faith in Val (for) who he is as a player and as a person. He’s a hungry player. He wants to come back in and make a huge impact like we know he can,” Bednar said. “I think he’s had a really good offseason of training. He’s excited to be back. We’re certainly excited to have him back. Missed a lot of time last year with injuries and faced some adversity.

“I mean, he’s a big part of our team. We signed him to a long-term contract to help contribute long term. Again, I have a lot of faith in him. I think he’s going to get back to playing the way he did in that Stanley Cup year. He’s driven and motivated player.”

Defenseman Cale Makar pulled back the curtain, briefly, to explain how Nichushkin’s surprise absence impacted Colorado in its first-round playoff exit. Makar said: “You have a group of guys going into the playoffs. A super tight-knit group. Then something like that happens. Everybody, all their minds go astray. You don’t really feel like you’re all together at that point again.”

Nichushkin made a strong early impression on teammates prior to training camp during player-led skates.

“To have him back, being here and seeing how committed he’s been since being back for a week, it’s awesome,” Makar said. “I think we’ve all turned the page on that kind of. We’re excited to see him back out there in full force. But, obviously, with everything personal, whatever went on, it’s just his stuff. We support him with whatever he’s got to do.”

Nichushkin, 28, enters the second year of a long-term extension that keeps him in Colorado through the 2029-30 season with an average annual value of $6.125 million. Nichushkin was an essential piece of the Stanley Cup-winning team with 52 points in the regular season. He then exploded with nine goals and six assists in the playoffs. Injuries derailed his performance a year ago as Nichushkin missed 19 regular season games.

He thanked teammates for their support.

“I think I’m ready,” Nichushkin said. “I have a couple small injuries, but I’m pretty fine.”