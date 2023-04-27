According to a report by Denver Sports, Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin was involved in an incident at the team hotel with the Seattle Police Department.

Nichushkin has been away from the team since Game 2 of Colorado's playoff series against the Seattle Kraken.

The report which was obtained by Denver Sports stated that police were called for a crisis situation at the Avalanche’s hotel on Saturday at about 3:45 p.m. — hours before the team’s Game 3 contest with the Kraken.

A woman was located by Avalanche employees when they went looking for Nichushkin. She was in the player’s hotel room heavily intoxicated and the employees believed the woman was too intoxicated to have left the hotel in a ride-share or cab service, so he called 911.

This story is breaking news and will be updated.