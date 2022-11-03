Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen grew up in Finland with a morning routine to satisfy his hockey obsession.

“I woke up and checked the scores in the NHL,” Rantanen said, “and was following my favorite players.”

Life is about to come full circle.

The Avalanche and Blue Jackets play Friday and Saturday at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, as part of the NHL’s Global Series. The trip is especially meaningful to the Avs’ contingent of proud Fins: forward Artturi Lehkonen, goalies coach Jussi Parkkila and Rantanen. The trio gathered recently for a news conference to discuss their shared excitement.

Rantanen: “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime situation.”

Lehkonen: “We’re trying to get as many tickets as we can, so all the family members for sure can come and watch the game.”

Parkkila: “It’s my hometown and it’s pretty special. To go there and see everybody there … is a great moment.”

It’s no surprise the NHL selected the Avs for this matchup with the star power of Lehkonen and Rantanen on the team’s vaunted top line. They’re certain to draw big crowds from proud Finnish locals who watched their hockey careers blossom from a distance.

Finland has just 33 native players currently on active NHL rosters. During games, Rantanen said, even “if you don’t know the guy, you usually nod your head, or say hi.”

Columbus forward Patrik Laine also hails from the same Nordic country.

“One time, this summer, we were joking that first faceoff we drop the gloves. But I don’t know if that’s going to happen now,” Rantanen joked with reporters. “It’s fun to play against a good friend.”

It’s unfair to characterize an entire country’s hockey culture based on just two players, however, coach Jared Bednar has noticed a pattern when scouting Finnish prospects over the year.

“I find them to be humble, hardworking guys. It’s part of the culture,” Bednar said. “You watch the Finnish teams play world championships and world juniors, and they’re disciplined. They’re committed. They always play a solid, 200-foot hockey game. As we know, with the two guys we have, they’re highly competitive and still have a really good skill set.”

That humility extends to Finnish hockey fans.

“The show business here is a lot better than in Finland. An example, if they show people in the fans on the jumbotron, here they go crazy,” Rantanen said. “In Finland, they’re covering their face and embarrassed. That’s the culture difference.”

There are inherent challenges for Colorado traveling nearly 5,000 air miles to play two games overseas. The team has several days to acclimate for the time difference (nine hours ahead MT). Finland’s geography in Northern Europe also limits sun exposure during normal daylight hours in the fall. It’s a long week away from family back in Colorado.

The Avalanche can find comfort in having Lehkonen, Parkkila and Rantanen as tour guides. They recommend a plate of supposedly world-famous chicken wings in Tampere. Then sweat it out with a traditional Finnish sauna. They all love it here.

It’s why playing back home means so much.

“Basically, a Cinderella story,” Parkkila said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”