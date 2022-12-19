DENVER — The Avalanche and Maple Leafs traded depth forwards Monday in a move that sent Dryden Hunt to Toronto in exchange for Denis Malgin.
Coach Jared Bednar gave reporters his initial Malgin status report after morning skate with the Islanders visiting Ball Arena. It began with one admission.
“I don’t know a lot about him,” Bednar said.
The short version: Malgin, 25, is a fifth-year pro with 64 career points (30 goals) between the Panthers and Maple Leafs. His best season, 2017-18 in Florida, finished with 11 goals and 11 assists. Malgin is a bottom-six player still developing in the league. He's a primary winger.
Malgin makes sense in Colorado, in part, because he’s a right-handed forward joining a team that lacks righties in the lineup. Malgin is more offensive minded than Hunt and has elite speed. It didn’t lead to much production in Toronto — four points (two goals) in 23 games this season — but it’s clear the Avalanche see Malgin’s potential in their system.
Bednar told reporters the front office “occasionally” asks for his opinion on potential trade targets.
“I looked a little bit at Malgin,” Bednar said. “He’s a veteran guy. He can play center and wing. He’s got good skill and good pace to his game. I think we have more opportunity for him than probably Toronto does at this point.”
Bednar has little reason to doubt the decision-making of general manager Chris MacFarland and president of hockey operations Joe Sakic. The front office tandem orchestrated a long list of trade and free agent signings that delivered a Stanley Cup to Colorado. The Avs don’t win it last season without goalie Darcy Kuemper, defenseman Devon Toews or forwards Nazem Kadri and Artturi Lehkonen.
The list keeps going.
“All these guys that we’ve brought in free agency and trade deadline guys have helped us immensely,” Bednar said.
Kaut returns
The unpredictable NHL path of first-round draft pick Martin Kaut has brought him back to the Avalanche.
Kaut, reassigned to the AHL Colorado Eagles for a brief stint, was called up for Monday’s game against the Islanders.
“I need to focus on the small details in the D-Zone and have more confidence with the puck,” Kaut said after morning skate. “If I want to be an NHL player, I need to play like (Logan O’Connor and Andrew Cogliano). … Right now, after two games with the Eagles, I have more confidence, for sure. But it’s a different game here and I have a different role.”
Kaut, the No. 16 overall pick of the 2018 NHL draft, appeared in 18 games with the Avalanche prior to being reassigned earlier this month. He tallied one assist and two goals. Bednar told reporters: “His game was on a decline when we sent him down.”
“Hopefully, (Kaut) can come out and give us a spark,” Bednar continued. “It’s not ideal to keep changing guys out. But we also can’t watch guys play really well in one game and then go on a decline, and just accept it. Especially for young guys.”