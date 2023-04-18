Josh Manson called this season his “most challenging” over nine years as an NHL defenseman.

Now he’s back in the Colorado Avalanche lineup to flip that narrative.

Manson, after missing the past 23 games with a lower body injury, returned to play Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Seattle Kraken. Manson’s addition to the back end is well-timed considering his biggest strength — physicality — and its vital importance during the postseason.

"You’re excited to get going. You’ve got a lot of adrenaline and a lot of emotions,” Manson said Tuesday in preparation for Seattle. “Managing that, for me at least, is crucial.”

It hasn’t been an easy path for Manson since winning the Cup a year ago.

He played in fewer than 30 games in the regular season with a nagging lower-body injury. It looked like Manson was back to full health in mid-February when he returned to play at Minnesota. Coach Jared Bednar said it was “maybe the best game I’ve ever seen him play” with relentless puck pressure, physicality and exquisite decision making (one assist).

Except the fun didn’t last. Manson’s issue flared back up a few games later and he landed back on the injured list. It didn’t seem fair.

“Wanting it to be better and then it not being better. When it does get better, then it gets worse again,” Manson said. “Then you start that process all over again. It happens to a lot of guys, but I can say that it’s very frustrating.”

Meanwhile, back in the Avalanche dressing room, teammates eagerly awaited the return of their 6-foot-3, 218-pound defenseman. Manson is more than just a bruiser, too. He recorded three goals and five assists last year during Colorado’s run to the Cup.

“We’re a mobile, puck-moving 'D' core, for the most part,” defenseman Jack Johnson said. “Adding that (Manson) element definitely changes the look of our team, for sure. But he can still make plays with the puck. It’s a key thing in our 'D' core.”

Forward Alex Newhook added: “Since I’ve been here, (Manson) has been a great guy to look up to. The way he handles himself on and off the ice is a pretty good example for anyone. It’s good to have him back.”

The Avalanche have placed no restrictions on Manson’s playing time as he re-enters the lineup despite a lengthy absence to close the regular season.

Manson said: “The whole point of it is to rehab and make sure, that when I do come back, that the game is full go. There’s no limitations or hesitations.”

He also expanded his routine to prevent future injuries.

“One of the big things was stabilizing little parts of my body that I hadn’t worked on before,” Manson said. “Doing that every day, it’s just that little bit over the course of a long period of time that makes a big difference. Doing that stuff has really changed the way I feel on the ice and off the ice.”

Manson is approaching the first-round series against Seattle with quiet confidence.

His game is plenty loud.

“You don’t want to get too high (because) that emotional energy drains you physically, right off the bat,” Manson said. “I’m trying to stay pretty even keeled going into the game.”