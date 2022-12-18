DENVER — There’s no question who fills the leadership void created by significant injuries to Gabe Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon for the Colorado Avalanche.
Mikko Rantanen is buzzing.
“He knows it’s a big time and we need him to step up with some of the guys we have out of the lineup,” coach Jared Bednar said. “He’s been doing it.”
The numbers back it up. Rantanen’s six goals over six games, without both Landeskog and MacKinnon in the lineup, account for half of the team’s total scoring output (12 goals) over that span. His hat trick lifted the Avalanche to an overtime win last week in St. Louis against the Blues. Rantanen leads the team with 21 goals on the year.
“I try to do my best and even a little bit more,” Rantanen told reporters in St. Louis. “In this situation, we need a lot to win games.”
Rantanen’s heroics are more impressive when you consider the scouting report. The lack of star power on Colorado’s top line allows opponents to plan specifically against the big Finnish forward.
“The job becomes infinitely more difficult when all of the other guys leave,” Bednar said. “Teams are just going to key on Mikko. It could be two or three lines working to shut him down and a certain D-pair that they feel comfortable with, because they can put their top checkers out there and still have leeway to work with their offensive guys.”
It’s not just his point production, either. Watch Rantanen in the moments between big goals. The eight-year NHL veteran is in almost every team huddle as the orchestrating voice. Avalanche teammates are listening.
“There are multiple examples, right?” Bednar said. “Faceoffs in the O-Zone, he’s gathering everyone together and getting them on the same page. Power play, you’re seeing him do the same thing. ... You don’t need five guys doing it. But you need someone on the ice doing it. Sort of taking control of the situation and making sure everyone is on the same page in order to be organized and productive.
“Mikko has taken on that role with Nate out, for sure.”
Landeskog (knee surgery) and MacKinnon (upper-body injury) are still several weeks out from possible returns in January. Rantanen has been nothing short of stellar. But the Avalanche will require more than just his heroics to stay afloat in a competitive Central Division.
“(Rantanen) seems to be coming up clutch every night,” forward Alex Newhook said. “We need him to be doing that, but at the same time, it’s nice to get some secondary scoring. We’re going to need guys score as well beside Mikko sometimes to get some wins.”
Rantanen is taking his increased leadership role in stride.
“There’s no quit in this team,” he said.
What’s next: The Avalanche (16-11-2) host the New York Islanders, 7 p.m. Monday (Altitude TV) at Ball Arena.