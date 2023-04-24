SEATTLE — The building shook with deafening sound in Game 3 when the home team scored twice over a span of 19 seconds.

Release the Kraken, indeed.

Climate Pledge Arena, hosting its first Stanley Cup playoff series, has delivered an atmosphere comparable to the Seattle Seahawks and their vaunted “12th-Man" advantage at nearby Lumen Field.

“Going through even the playoffs last year, I felt like the intensity and the energy in our building (at Ball Arena) was outstanding. Second to none. But this crowd the other night, they were into it,” coach Jared Bednar said. “No question. It’s one of the top crowds that we’ve seen so far.”

It’s one part of the equation making this opening series feel a bit different from past Avalanche playoffs. Just ask Nathan MacKinnon. He scored twice Saturday night, leading Colorado to a 2-1 series lead, and he still gave the Kraken postgame props.

“It’s a really great team. This is definitely the hardest first round I’ve been in, I think,” MacKinnon said. “Sometimes, the last few years, we’ve been the top seed. We’ve not gotten easy teams, by any means, but this Seattle team is a 100-point team. They’re really good and we’re going to have to continue to be our best to beat them.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The star power advantage is obvious on paper. Seattle doesn’t have supreme talent akin to Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar or MacKinnon. But therein lies their strength. The Kraken employ wave after wave of well-connected forwards to sink their opponents. They accounted for nine goals over the first three games of the series.

“They don’t have a lot of high-end skill, you would probably agree, but they just play as a team really well," Rantanen said. "That’s tough to play against when they defend that hard. There’s not a lot of room out there because they’re always working their (butts) off. They’re everywhere, basically. It’s tough.

“And it’s far from over. They’re going to come even harder than they did last game. They have their crowd behind them.”

Bednar, following Game 3, balked when asked if he expected Seattle’s level of fight in this series. His tone proves that Colorado is not taking the Kraken, or their crowd, lightly.

“Yeah, we were expecting it. You don’t get 100 points by accident,” Bednar said. “You look at the teams that made the playoffs teams in the West (and) every one of those teams deserves to be there. Every one of those teams is within three or four wins. … It’s going to be a tough series.”