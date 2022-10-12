DENVER — Alexandar Georgiev is living his NHL dream with the Colorado Avalanche because his father picked up a Russian newspaper in the early 2000s and flipped to the sports section.
Dad found a story on Vladislav Tretiak, a legendary Russian goaltender, who started his grandson in hockey lessons. The boy was five years old — just like Alexandar — and it sealed his fate. The family enrolled young Georgiev into a nearby hockey school.
“Nobody asked me,” Georgiev says now, with a sheepish grin beneath a sweaty mess of long brown hair, sitting in his Avs’ dressing room stall after training camp practice. “You learn to enjoy it. Enjoy to compete. Enjoy practice. Aim for a higher level. I would often practice with older kids. … Skating four hours a day sometimes.”
A strict hockey upbringing that all led to his chance to become the Avalanche’s featured goaltender this season. But the unknown outweighs his body of work. Georgiev, entering his sixth year in the NHL, has not won a playoff game (0-1). He’s never appeared in more than 35 games in a single season.
Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland is banking on Georgiev’s potential for a breakout year at a price tag ($3.4M AAV) that allows the team to pay top-dollar salaries to its established stars. Dig deeper into Georgiev’s path to the Avalanche, though, and it’s easier to understand why he’s worth the risk.
One thing hasn’t changed since Georgiev first laced up his skates.
“My goal was to be in the NHL from a young age,” Georgiev said. “It’s funny because my dad, I ask him now, and he never imagined I would be playing in the NHL. He thought it would be best for me to play in the Russian league.
“I had higher goals.”
***
Georgiev — pronounced ghee-OHR-ghee-ehv — has built a reputation for going beyond what others might expect. Just ask Mikko Rantanen.
The star Avalanche winger played juniors with Georgiev for TPC Turku (Finnish league) when both were teenagers. Georgiev was a late roster addition, Rantanen said, and didn’t quite look the part of a big-time goalie.
Georgiev is traditionally undersized (6-1, 178). The NHL snubbed him over three early entry drafts. None of that mattered when he got between the pipes.
“He was unreal. A starter from day one,” Rantanen said. “You could tell that he had a chance to make it to the NHL.”
Georgiev finally got the call in 2017 when the New York Rangers offered him a tryout in their developmental camp. Georgiev won the backup job behind legend Henrik Lundqvist, and he flashed big-game performances — like 55 saves in a 2019 nationally televised 4-1 win over Toronto — that led many to believe that Georgiev was the heir apparent to Lundqvist in New York.
That all changed when Rangers’ fourth-round draft pick Igor Shesterkin emerged as arguably the NHL’s best goaltender. It relegated Georgiev into a backup role. One he simply wouldn’t accept. Georgiev said: “I try to play like a number one guy every single game.”
The Avalanche need that role fulfilled with Darcy Kuemper joining the Capitals in free agency. Colorado’s front office believes Georgiev is the right fit.
“When he was a starter, (Georgiev) played really well, and he wanted a bigger opportunity and he’s got that opportunity,” said Joe Sakic, Avalanche president of hockey operations, in a July AP interview. “He’s looking forward to the challenge. What I like about it, he played in a big market. He was in New York. He can deal with a lot of that stuff. We’re excited for him.”
Rantanen told The Denver Gazette: “I’m excited for him. Now, he has a really good chance with a good team to take the starting job. It’s going to be a good battle with him and (Pavel Francouz).”
***
Stick around at the Avalanche practice facility in Centennial when most players have left for the day. You’re likely to find Georgiev back on the ice for individual drills. It’s become his trademark.
“He’s a worker. You see it, at the end of a hard practice, ... Some guys are thinking: ‘OK, I’ve just got to get off the ice,’” coach Jared Bednar said. “He’s already back in the net getting ready to work and helping the shooters that are out there. He’s excited. He wants to earn the opportunity. He knows nothing is going to be given to him. He knows how good (Francouz) has been for us.
“But he’s going to get a really good opportunity here."
Georgiev is settling in nicely to the Avs’ culture, he said, with teammates immediately embracing the 26-year-old Bulgaria native who grew up in Russia and Finland. Georgiev is a strong English speaker who projects loads of confidence in net when asked to describe his skill set.
“I would say that I’m a really fast goalie side to side. I read the game well. Good reaction. A really good skater,” Georgiev said. “I could keep going. But I think you’ll see me on the ice soon enough.”
Avalanche fans will get their first real look Wednesday night when Georgiev makes his starting debut wearing No. 40 for Colorado against the Chicago Blackhawks. Georgiev has been all smiles in the Avalanche dressing room every time he speaks about what's next. That 5-year-old kid back in Russia, dreaming of this back in the early 2000s, has made it all reality.
“It’s an awesome opportunity,” Georgiev said. “I’ve been working hard for that. Just excited to get going and get on a roll here.”
Georgiev understands the job won’t simply be handed to him. Francouz has complete trust from the organization to fill in at any time. It’s possible the Avalanche will use a tandem system as opposed to a true No. 1 goaltender. Just don’t tell that to Georgiev.
There’s no question he wants to be a catalyst in delivering another Stanley Cup to the City of Denver. His chapter in Avalanche history begins now.
“I love the mindset that he’s here to prove something,” Bednar said.