The Colorado Avalanche are seeking to join a proud fraternity of eight NHL franchises to win consecutive Stanley Cups. Here is a breakdown of each team to repeat as champions.
MONTREAL CANADIENS
- 1930-31 (2X)
- 1956-60 (5X)
- 1968-69 (2X)
- 1976-79 (4X)
How it happened: Montreal dominated the pre-expansion era of the NHL when only six teams made up the league until the late 1960s. But the Canadiens’ stretch of six Stanley Cups between 1971 and 1979 is still considered one of the greatest dynasties in sports history. Their last championship team had 10 Hall of Fame players on the roster.
DETROIT RED WINGS
- 1936-37 (2X)
- 1954-55 (2X)
- 1997-98 (2X)
How it happened: Detroit enjoyed Original Six success before pulling off back-to-back Cup wins in the late 1990s. The Scotty Bowman coached Wings swept both of their Finals opponents (Flyers and Capitals). Detroit was inspired by a tragic limousine accident that left star defenseman Vladimir Konstantinov with a significant brain injury.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
- 1947-49 (3X)
- 1962-62 (3X)
How it happened: Give Toronto credit for pulling off the rare three-peat Stanley Cup victories, on two different occasions. Their 1947-48 team had five Hall of Famers on the roster. But those were pre-expansion Cup wins that don’t carry as much prestige among the Leafs’ counterparts on this list.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
- 1974-75 (2X)
How it happened: Philadelphia ushered in a new NHL era as the first expansion team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. Hall of Famer forward Bobby Clarke was the leader of those squads, and he later became the team’s general manager. The Flyers were lauded for their toughness and nicknamed the Broad Street Bullies.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS
- 1980-83 (4X)
How it happened: No team in the past four decades has been able to match the Islander’s four-peat from the early 1980s. New York also won 19 consecutive playoff series over that span. The team’s four Conn Smythe winners during that stretch: Bryan Trottier, Butch Goring, Mike Bossy and Billy Smith. The Islanders were stacked.
EDMONTON OILERS
- 1984-85 (2X)
- 1987-88 (2X)
How it happened: Wayne Gretzky’s incredible NHL legacy includes twice winning back-to-back Stanley Cups. But Edmonton’s star power didn’t stop there. Those Oilers teams also featured Mark Messier, Paul Coffey and Grant Fuhr. Edmonton traded Gretzky after the 1988 season and still managed to win another Cup in 1990.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
- 1991-92 (2X)
- 2016-17 (2X)
How it happened: Pittsburgh won consecutive Stanley Cups in the early 1990s despite losing star Mario Lemieux in the second round of the playoffs. They did it again in the 2010s behind repeat Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sidney Crosby. The Penguins established a championship culture that spans multiple decades.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
- 2020-21 (2X)
How it happened: No team in the NHL weathered the challenges associated with the pandemic than Tampa Bay. The Lightning won their first Stanley Cup in an empty arena due to COVID-19 protocols. They won a championship the next year with fans in the stands. But Colorado ended their three-peat quest in the Cup finals last season.