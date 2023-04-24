The Avalanche were sluggish in Seattle in the opening period again.

But the Kraken awakened a sleeping giant in the second period. A desperation domination by the Kraken at 2-0 suddenly became 2-2 as the Avs’ Mikko Rantanen went into beast mode. The third period was scoreless in Seattle as the Kraken weren’t crackin’ on a power play and the Avs survived a scrum.

In the late, late show the Kracken scored exactly three minutes into overtime on a power play to tie the series at 2.

The Avalanche-Kraken playoff series officially has become gnarly and nasty.

The teams do not like each other anymore. This is beginning to seem like old-world Avs-Red Wings.

The Kraken created another monster first period Monday night and, at the 30 minute juncture had a 27-10 advantage in shots. However, on Rantanen’s first shot of the night, after a pass from Nathan MacKinnon, the Avalanche finally scored for the first time in the game and for the first time in nine power plays of the series. Then Rantanen scored again for his fourth goal in the two games in Seattle and his fifth goal of the series.

Both teams got chirpy and chippy, particularly after Cale Makar slammed Kraken center Jared McCann, who had almost scored on a short-handed breakaway, into the boards and put him out of the game with an upper-body, lower-body or middle-body injury. Initially, Makar’s punishment was a five minute major before the reduction to a two-minute minor. Makar became villain No. 1 to the rowdy crowd, and brush fires ignited all over the rink throughout the first period and beyond before the players finally departed.

MacKinnon became the Kraken’s primary punching bag, jammed into the boards, and surrounded by two, three, even four players so he couldn’t find space or speed.

Yet, the Avs, who were Silly Putty for a period and a half, then played brilliantly.

While Jared McCann left the Avs’ Jared – Bednar – kept his staid, series stand behind the bench.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Bednar is eight victories away from becoming the winningest postseason coach in Denver professional sports history.

If the Avs finally figure out the Kraken and prevail in this series and in the second round and take two in the NHL conference finals Bednar will reach the 50 playoff wins plateau.

No other coach for the Avalanche, the Nuggets, the Broncos or the Rockies has reached as high at a mile high. Bednar is the only pro coach in town who could win back-to-back championships since Mike Shanahan in the 1997-98 NFL seasons. And Shanahan is the only coach in the four sports to win two titles.

Former Avs coach Bob Hartley, who has a Stanley Cup title, holds the loftiest mark among all Denver coaches with 49 postseason victories. Bednar is second. For the Nuggets, Doug Moe and Malone are tied with 24 playoff victories and George Karl is next with 21. Malone will be No. 1 this week. With the Broncos, Shanahan and Dan Reeves each had 13 postseason triumphs. Seven is the number for the Rockies under Clint Hurdle.

The Avalanche still have a long way to go to get eight more in the Jared Journey. The hallowed chalice was quite an accomplishment for Bednar at 50 after he had spent 1990-2002 in the minor leagues as a player and 2002-2016 in the minors as an assistant and a head coach. He appeared to be relegated to Saskatoon, Spokane and South Carolina as a lifer.

Then, Joe Sakic and Patrick Roy, who had won two championships with the Avalanche as Hall of Fame players, were responsible for Bednar’s rise to prominence. Roy, the Avalanche coach, resigned a month before the 2016 season, and Sakic, the Avalanche GM, took a chance on a man who had never spent a day in The Show.

With almost no time to prepare for his rookie NHL head coaching season and inheriting Roy’s assistants and Sakic’s roster, The Bednar Bunch finished with the league’s lowest total (48) the worst season in Avalanche history. Since then the Avalanche have advanced to the postseason every season while increasing their point totals to 95, 90, 92, 82, 119 and 109 this season. Bednar has compiled 290 regular-season victories (.592 winning percentage) and the 42 postseason victories (.636).

Bednar will have to wait to reach 43.

In an incredible game the Kraken got their first playoff victory ever in Seattle.