Jack Madison, a sophomore on the Colorado College men's tennis team, died in his sleep Jan. 2, the school announced.

Madison was 20 years old. The cause of death has not been announced.

"We are devastated by the tragic passing of Jack Madison," CC vice president and director of athletics Lesley Irvine said in a statement.

Madison was recruited to Colorado Springs out of Bexley, Ohio, where he was a two-time all-state selection at Columbus Academy.

Madison's death preceded the sudden death of Air Force football player Hunter Brown, 21, who died Monday after suffering a "medical emergency" near his dormitory, the academy said.