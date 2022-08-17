The press paid off as the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday at BC Place.

Ryan Gauld benefitted from a pair of Rapids giveaways and turned them into goals in the first 40 minutes. In the 14th minute, the Rapids tried to play out of the back, but center back Danny Wilson’s pass to the left side was intercepted by Julian Gressel. Vancouver’s right wing carried the ball inside the penalty area and cut a pass back to Gauld, whose first-touch finish beat William Yarbrough.

Gauld didn’t need any help roughly 25 minutes later when midfielder Max Alves played a long diagonal pass between the two center backs. Neither Wilson nor Gustavo Vallecilla stepped up to receive the ball. Gauld pounced and had a clean run in on goal, beating Yarbrough for the second time.

Gyasi Zardes continued his strong run of play and cut the deficit to one with a goal in the 76th minute, though Jonathan Lewis did most of the work. Lewis scooped the ball up in the air, splitting a pair of Whitecaps defenders and breaking into the box before he took a shot. Thomas Hasal made the initial save, but Zardes put away the rebound. Zardes had a solid look at another goal late in regulation and a header in stoppage time that hit the post, but Colorado failed to find an equalizer after starting August with two wins and a draw, improving the club’s postseason hopes which took a hit in Vancouver.

The Rapids will look to help their playoff hopes when they return to action Saturday against the Houston Dynamo at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.