The struggles away from home continued to haunt the Colorado Rapids.
After Saturday’s 6-0 defeat at Philadelphia Union, the Rapids dropped to 1-9-3 away from Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The 6 away points are fewer than any other team in the top 12 of either conference.
The Rapids have two more matches away from home before returning home for the Sept. 10 match against Vancouver.
If the Rapids plan to keep their playoff hopes alive, it seems likely they’ll need to start picking up points on the road with four of their seven remaining regular-season matches coming on the road.
The Rapids will enter Sunday's slate 11th in the Western Conference after Saturday's loss. Colorado will be at least 4 points out of the final playoff spot to start the next match.
Statistical dominance
Philadelphia finished with the edge in most of the statistical categories. The Union posted 26 shots to the Rapids’ five, and the hosts finished with a 14-1 advantage in shots on goal. The hosts also enjoyed nearly 60% of the possession.
The Rapids earned seven corner kicks to Philadelphia’s six, a rare statistical advantage for the visitors.
Ralph Priso and Collen Warner teamed in the midfield with Jack Price still sidelined with what the team is calling an upper-body injury and Bryan Acosta serving a suspension after he was sent off of last week’s match after being shown a second yellow card.
Colorado’s injury situation got even worse in the 25th minute when center back Danny Wilson had to be replaced by Lalas Abubakar after suffering what appeared to be an upper leg injury.
The formation needed additional tweaking when center back Gustavo Vallecilla picked up a pair of yellow cards in the first half.
What happened: The Rapids conceded three goals in each half Saturday, falling 6-0 at Philadelphia’s Subaru Park.
In the attack: An early deficit and playing a man down for more than half of the match did the Rapids no favors, as the club was shut out for the first time since late June. Colorado finished with five shots, only one of which was put on target.
In defense: Colorado’s back five didn’t hold up well against the best team in the east. Three goals, two from the penalty spot, in the first 30 minutes was more than Philadelphia would need, but that didn’t stop United from adding three more in the second half with a man advantage.
Man of the match: Daniel Gazdag. The Hungarian midfielder scored two goals in the run of play and added another from the penalty spot, finishing with three goals on four shots.
On deck: The Rapids continue a crucial three-game road trip Wednesday at Nashville SC.