Rapids president Padraig Smith stuck to his word.

During Wednesday's press conference, Smith said the team had plans to add another player in the coming days. Thursday afternoon, the club announced it signed Luis Diaz off of waivers.

The 24-year-old comes to Colorado with plenty of Major League Soccer experience, spending the previous five seasons with the Columbus Crew. He recorded six goals and added 14 assists in 82 appearances with Columbus. Diaz, known primarily for his pace, has also represented Costa Rica eight times in international play.

“Luis is a dynamic winger who brings pace and power to our side,” Rapids sporting director Fran Taylor said in a team release. “Those attributes, along with his MLS and national team experience, will be a welcome to addition to our group as we prepare for a congested stretch of seven games in 22 days.”