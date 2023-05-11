The Colorado Rapids on Wednesday suspended midfielder Max Alves amid reports he was involved in a Brazilian match-fixing scheme.

Brazilian news outlet O Globo on Wednesday reported Alves was paid about $12,000 by an organization to take a yellow card in a match against Los Angeles Galaxy on Sept. 17, 2022. Alves received the card less than 2 minutes after being subbed into the match.

The team issued the following statement Wednesday:

"We are aware of the reports regarding a Colorado Rapids player in connection with unlawful sports gambling. We take matters of this nature seriously and seek at all times to protect the integrity of the game. The player has been removed from all team activities while MLS conducts an investigation into the matter."

Although the Rapids did not directly identify Alves, he was listed as "suspended" on the team's availability report ahead of Saturday's home match against Philadelphia Union.

ESPN reported the Brazilian midfielder was placed on paid administrative leave.

MLS on Wednesday issued a statement similar to the Rapids, not directly naming Alves.

The Denver Gazette contacted MLS seeking additional information on a timeframe for the investigation and potential punishment ranges, but the league declined to comment.

According to reports, Alves is one of 16 players being investigated by the Brazilian Public Ministry. Most of the players compete in the top two divisions in Brazil.

Burgundy Wave, an independent Rapids news site, reported players could face two to six years in prison and a lifetime ban from pro soccer in Brazil, if convicted.

Alves joined the Rapids in January 2022 from Brazilian first division team Flamengo for a transfer fee reported to be about $1 million. Alves earned $293k in guaranteed compensation last season, according to figures released by the MLS Players Union.

The 21-year-old has appeared in 38 league matches (16 starts) for Colorado, recording a goal and an assist. He's also had 8 yellow cards in his MLS career.