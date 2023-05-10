The Colorado Rapids on Wednesday announced plans to add a new field-level outdoor patio bar at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Dubbed the "North Boundary," the team said it will be the first field-level, outdoor patio in Denver sports and is scheduled to open July 4.

“We’re thrilled to announce our plans for the North Boundary and provide our fans with a new, immersive and engaging way to experience Rapids games,” Colorado Rapids Chief Business Officer Wayne Brant said in a news release.

The North Boundary was designed by StackLot, a Denver-based planning and landscape architecture firm.

The concept appears to be similar to the Rooftop at Coors Field, but at field level. Rapids fans will get to enjoy field-side seating just behind the north goal, with patio tables and a communal space. Fans in the area will have access to food trucks, bars and gameday events.

Based on the artist rendering, it appears players will need to walk through the bar area, down a staircase that cuts through, as they enter the field from the locker room.

“We’re honored to work with the Rapids and KSE on the design of the North Boundary, which will provide their fans with a new and vibrant gameday destination,” Justin Hay, StackLot’s Founder & Owner, said in a news release. “In designing the space, we sought to combine the communal nature that’s characteristic of soccer with the outdoor lifestyle we all love about Colorado. We’re excited to see the North Boundary come to life and be a year-round destination at Rapids games.”

The North Boundary is broken into four sections: The Patio, The Lookout, The Mesas and The Ledge.

The Patio is a communal hangout area, with tickets priced at $40-75 depending on the match and available for purchase now. The tickets include a "loaded-value drink voucher."

The Lookout is the private, premium deck area with all-inclusive beer and wine and space for 40-60 people. The Mesas is an area with private four-person tables with all-inclusive food, beer and wine and a dedicated wait staff. Both of these areas require fans to fill out an "Interest Form" if they'd like to purchase tickets.

The Ledge is scheduled to be added in 2024 and is a field-side seat along the north endline, with all-inclusive food, beer and wins and a dedicated wait staff.

Construction on the North Boundary has already begun and is being done by Turner Construction, the team said.

Earlier this season, the Rapids unveiled a new bar on the south end concourse, in partnership with Oskar Blues called Dale's Bar.