It's no secret the Rapids have had trouble scoring goals this season.

Their 16 goals scored are the fewest in all of Major League Soccer.

The club on Monday took what it hopes will be a big step toward fixing its attacking woes with the signing of Brazilian striker Rafael Navarro.

The 23-year-old joins the Rapids on a 12-month loan from Brazilian Serie A champions S.E. Palmeiras, with an option to buy Navarro's contract at the end of the loan.

Colorado will pay $500,000 to Palmeiras this season for Navarro's loan fee, with an additional $4.5 million due to make the transfer permanent, according to a report by The Athletic's Tom Bogert.

“We’re thrilled to add a striker of Rafael’s quality to our roster as we continue our push to get back into the playoff race,” Rapids President Pádraig Smith said in a news release. “Rafael is a talented and tenacious player who will bring a goal-scoring threat and experience at the highest levels in South America to the club. We believe he can immediately improve our attacking core and look forward to welcoming him to Colorado.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Navarro appeared in 65 games for Palmeiras, scoring 11 goals and adding 4 assists. The 6-foot, 185-pound striker's biggest goal-scoring outburst for Palmeiras came in the Copa Libertadores, a cup competition, in which he scored eight goals and added two assists in 13 matches.

Originally from Cabo Frio in Rio de Janeiro, Navarro began his career with Botafogo in 2020. He helped the club earn promotion from Serie B back to the Brazilian first division in 2021 by scoring 15 goals and adding nine assists in league play.

Navarro will occupy a "designated player" roster spot, meaning his compensation and acquisition fee can exceed the max budget charge without counting against the salary cap. Each MLS team can have three designated players on their roster.

The signing will become official once the Rapids receive Navarro's ITC and P-1 Visa. He won't be eligible to play for Colorado until then.

The Rapids currently sit in last place in all of MLS, with 17 points in 21 games played. They face Portland Timbers on Wednesday in the second half of their weather-postponed Fourth of July match. Tickets for the July 4 match are good for the 7 p.m. kickoff. The game will resume 0-0 in the 46th minute with the same players on the field.