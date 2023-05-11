Where good news shines

Darren Yapi will rep Colorado on the international stage.

Yapi, the Rapids forward and Denver-area product, has been called up to the United States U-20 men's youth national team ahead of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. The World Cup is May 20-June 11 in Argentina.

A product of the Rapids Academy, Yapi was named to the 21-man roster Wednesday. Yapi was the youngest player in club history to sign a pro contract with the Rapids when he became a Homegrown Player at age 16.

Yapi was born in New York and grew up in Green Valley Ranch. He's made 21 appearances for the Rapids.

The World Cup features 24 countries. The U.S. side opens pool play May 20 vs. Ecuador (FOX).

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)