Professional women's soccer could be coming to Denver.

For Denver FC, a group of investors and community leaders, on Tuesday announced its plan to bring a new soccer franchise to the Mile High City.

The group is being led by former U.S. Women's National Team player Jordan Angeli, who is currently an on-air talent for the Colorado Rapids. She's joined by Ben Hubbard, the CEO of Denver-based insurance company Parsyl, and Tom Dunmore, a sports executive with experience in soccer, motorsports and cricket.

For Denver FC said it plans to submit an expansion bid in either the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) or the new Women's Super League. The group said its goal is to begin playing Division One pro soccer in Denver by 2026.

For now, the group is conducting market research and feasibility studies, trying to secure a stadium and training facility, and working to add to its roster of investors. Joining the NWSL would not come cheap. The most recent expansion franchises in Boston and San Francisco paid expansion fees reported to be in the $50 million range to join the league.

"This is an idea whose time has come," Hubbard said in a news release announcing the group's intention. "This is about soccer, but so much more. We're excited to engage fans, families, civic leaders and investors in laying the foundation for a community asset that will be a powerful force for good in Denver and beyond."

Colorado has been a hotbed for producing top-tier women's soccer talent in recent years, including USWNT co-captain Lindsay Horan and World Cup teammate and reigning NWSL MVP Sophia Smith. Mal Swanson (formerly Mal Pugh), who became the youngest American to score a goal at the Olympic Games, also grew up in the Denver area.

Still, Denver is one of the few major U.S. cities without a women's pro sports franchise, the group said.

"I'm amped, I want to get a women's professional team to Denver, Colorado," Horan said in a video posted on For Denver FC's Twitter account. "Growing up, obviously it would've been a really cool thing for me as a young player to watch a professional women's team in our great state of Colorado, but we didn't get the opportunity."

For Denver FC said its name is a placeholder aimed at capturing the spirit of building a club for the community — with FC meaning "For Colorado."

"Once the team joins a league, community input will help guide the team's eventual name and identity for all soccer fans in the Mile High City," the group said in a news release.

For Denver FC plans to host Women's World Cup viewing parties to rally support, beginning Friday, July 21, with the USWNT's match against Vietnam, at Number 38, located at 3560 Chestnut Pl. in Denver. The event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are being taken at the group's website fordenverfc.com.

Who knows, perhaps fans at Number 38 will be watching one of their future players take the field for the USWNT in that match? Horan hinted at that possibility on Tuesday.

"I would also love to be playing on a Colorado professional team, obviously in front of my family, my friends, my fans there in Colorado," Horan said in her video post. "So, let's bring a women's professional team to the Mile High City."

By the numbers: National Women's Soccer League

12 — NWSL cities (Cary, N.C., Portland, New York, Seattle, Washington D.C., San Diego, Louisville, Orlando, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Kansas City)

$100 million — valuation of Angel City FC, the most valuable franchise, according to Just Women’s Sports

$1.1 million — over four years, the contract for Trinity Rodman, reportedly the highest-paid player

2013 — When the league began play with eight teams as the successor to Women’s Professional Soccer

10 goals — this season for Portland Thorns star and Colorado native Sophia Smith, a league high

26 points — for North Carolina Courage, the first-place team in the NWSL standings

$154 — Season-ticket price for the Kansas City Current, or $11 per match

60 — NWSL players in the World Cup

16 — of 32 World Cup teams feature NWSL players

3 — Expansion teams expected to join NWSL in the next three years. Utah (2024), San Francisco (2024) and Boston (likely in 2026)

$50 million — Reported expansion fee for San Francisco and Boston

32,000 — NWSL single-game attendance record set by San Diego Wave last season against Angel City FC

915,000 — TV viewership for the NWSL championship game last season, up 71% from the previous season

