Things just went from bad to worse for the Colorado Rapids.

Midfielder Jack Price will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon Saturday night in a 2-1 home loss to Minnesota United FC, the Rapids announced Monday.

The Rapids captain is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week.

The injury is another gut-punch in a rough start to the season. Colorado is winless in four matches, has scored only one goal while allowing seven, and currently sits in last place in the 29-team Supporters' Shield race.

Price had just entered the match about 10 minutes before the injury occurred Saturday, as the Rapids were easing him back into the lineup after recovering from a back injury suffered during preseason.

Trying to sprint back to defend a counterattack, Price fell to the ground and immediately signaled to the trainers that his night was done. He had to be carried off the field. He sat and watched the end of the match before being carted off.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder is coming off a 2022 season in which he only appeared in 17 games (14 starts) due to a hamstring injury and later a cracked rib and punctured lung, logging only 1,111 minutes.

This year, Price's total will finish at an MLS career-low 37 minutes.

The loss of the Englishman will leave a void in the heart of Colorado's midfield and subtracts one of the team's key on-field leaders.

Midfielder Connor Ronan, a former teammate of Price's at Wolverhampton Wanderers, is likely to get the bulk of the minutes replacing Price in the midfield. Bryan Acosta and Ralph Priso-Mbongue are also options to play the No. 6 role.

From a leadership perspective, it wasn't immediately known if the Rapids would name a replacement captain for the 2023 season, but vice captains William Yarbrough and Diego Rubio were expected to wear the armband for Colorado, at least in the short term.

Price will also be missed on set pieces, where he's been one of the best in MLS at delivering service, especially on corner kicks.