Down goes Fraser.

The Rapids on Tuesday announced the club had fired coach Robin Fraser, replacing him with interim coach Chris Little.

The move comes as Colorado is mired in an historically bad season for the club and currently sits in last place in all of Major League Soccer and have won just one of their last 18 matches across all competitions.

Things have been so bad for Colorado this season, they've scored a league-fewest 16 goals in 26 league games and have a minus-23 goal differential. In fact, the Rapids have only led for 8% of the minutes played this entire season, according to an analysis by The Athletic, by far the worst mark in MLS.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Robin for his commitment to the club and for what he achieved during his time here as head coach,” Colorado Rapids president Pádraig Smith said in a news release announcing the move. “This was a difficult decision but one we felt was necessary to best position the club to return to the playoffs and ultimately compete for trophies. We thank Robin for his four years of dedicated work and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Fraser's four-year tenure finished with a 47-48-34 record across all competitions. The highlight of his time at the helm of Colorado came in 2021 when the club finished atop the Western Conference regular-season standings for the first time in its history. It was the second straight season the club appeared in the playoffs.

However, following that strong campaign, the front office sold off several key players and the Rapids never managed to regain their form with the new acquisitions. The final straw came Saturday as the Rapids lost 2-0 against their Rocky Mountain rivals Real Salt Lake, officially conceding the Rocky Mountain Cup trophy to the Utah club.

Little takes over the reins with eight games remaining and the assignment to avoid winning the "Wooden Spoon" this season, a dubious "award" that goes to the club that finishes the season with the worst record in the league.

A native of Edinburgh, Scotland, Little joined the Rapids in 2021 as an assistant coach after previously guiding the Tacoma Defiance of the USL Championship. He's also spent time as director of coaching for the Seattle Sounders FC Academy and as head coach of Elon University.