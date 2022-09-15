The Rockies released veteran reliever Jhoulys Chacín on Thursday, likely ending one of the best pitching careers in franchise history.

Chacín, 34, first signed with the team in 2004 as an international free agent and debuted with the team in 2009. He pitched with the team until 2014, then took a trip around the league before returning to the Rockies in 2021 as a reliever.

He put together a 4.34 ERA across 64.1 innings pitched last season and was re-signed for another year. This season has been rough for Chacín — he had a 7.61 ERA and was used primarily only when the game was out of reach.

What Chacín has done in his career, though, has been impressive. He ranks in the top 10 in several categories, including second in ERA with 4.05, sixth in WAR with 13.9 and 10th in wins with 45.

His impact has also been felt off the mound. Chacín has been a role model and leader to the pitching staff, especially to the younger players from Venezuela.

The Rockies now have 39 players on their 40-man roster and will need to add another pitcher to their active roster before the start of their series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.