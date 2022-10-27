Two Colorado Rockies players have been named Silver Slugger finalists, the award given to the best offensive player at each position.
Brendan Rodgers picked up a nomination at second base, while Charlie Blackmon earned the nod as the designated hitter. The winner will be announced on Nov. 10.
This is Rodgers' first time being a finalist and second award nomination of the season, as he was named as gold glove finalist earlier this month. Jeff McNeil (NYM), Jake Cronenworth (SD), Ketel Marte (AZ) and Kolten Wong (MIL) are the other finalist at the position.
Blackmon has won the award twice, taking home the trophy as an outfielder in 2016 and 2017. Josh Bell (SD), Albert Pujols (STL), Luke Voit (WAS), Justin Turner (LAD) and Bryce Harper (PHI) are also nominated at designated hitter.