After a quiet offseason in LoDo, the 2023 Rockies look a lot like the 2022 Rockies.

There was no big addition such as Kris Bryant, but there are still plenty of new faces that will contribute to the Rockies. Here are the eight:

Harold Castro, INF

MLB experience: Tigers (2018-22)

Best season: 2022 (.271 batting average, 7 home runs, 47 RBI, 98 OPS+)

How he got here: Free-agent signing

Rockies role: Bench utility infielder

Analysis: After spending over a decade in the Tigers organization, Castro has hit his way onto the Rockies' opening day roster. Known by Detroit fans as "Hittin' Harold," expect the 29-year-old from Venezuela to get opportunities all over the diamond early this season.

Brad Hand, RHP

MLB experience: Marlins (2011-15), Padres (2016-18), Guardians (2018-20), Nationals (2021), Mets (2021), Blue Jays (2021), Phillies (2022)

Best season: 2018 (2-5, 2.75 ERA, 32 saves, 106 strikeouts, All-Star)

How he got here: Free-agent signing

Rockies role: Middle relief

Analysis: Hand appeared close to the end of his career after bouncing between three teams in 2021, but he rebounded in 2022 with a solid year on a Phillies team that won the National League pennant. He's not the pitcher he was as a three-time All-Star, but he will be used by Bud Black in the middle innings.

Pierce Johnson, RHP

MLB experience: Cubs (2017), Giants (2018), NPB Hanshin Tigers (2019), Padres (2020-22)

Best season: 2020 (3-1, 2.70 ERA, 27 strikeouts in 20 innings)

How he got here: Free-agent signing

Rockies role: Middle relief

Analysis: After a rough start to his career, Johnson, a local product out of Faith Christian Academy in Arvada, went to Japan for a year and was an NPB All-Star. He followed that up with a solid year for the Padres during the shortened 2020 season, but hasn't been the same since. He missed much of last year with an elbow injury but did provide San Diego with three scoreless outings in the postseason.

Nolan Jones, UTIL

MLB experience: Guardians (2022)

Best season: 2022 (.244 batting average, 2 home runs, 13 RBI, 96 OPS+)

How he got here: Trade

Rockies role: Everyday AAA player

Analysis: Despite the fact that he will start the year in Albuquerque, it's reasonable to expect Jones to be in Denver for at least parts of the 2023 season. The Rockies acquired the former second-round pick and top Guardians prospect in a buy-low move that could see Jones hit his way into a spot in the lineup due to his power.

Mike Moustakas, INF

MLB experience: Royals (2011-28), Brewers (2018-19), Reds (2020-22)

Best season: 2017 (.272 batting average, 38 home runs, 85 RBI, 117 OPTS+, All-Star)

How he got here: Free-agent signing

Rockies role: Third base platoon with Elehuris Montero

Analysis: Once a World Series hero for the Royals, Moustakas isn't the same player he was even as recently as 2019 when he was an All-Star for the third time. He struggled in the last three seasons with the Reds, hitting .216 with 74 homers in 184 games. He's hit well this spring and should split time at third base with Elehuris Montero.

Jurickson Profar, LF

MLB experience: Rangers (2012-18), Athletics (2019), Padres (2020-22)

Best season: 2018 (.254 batting average, 20 home runs, 77 RBI, 107 OPS+)

How he got here: Free-agent signing

Rockies role: Everyday position player

Analysis: Once Profar is able to join the team, he figures to be a fixture near the top of the Rockies lineup. He should be the team's everyday left fielder, shifting Bryant to right.

Connor Seabold, RHP

MLB experience: Red Sox (2021-22)

Best season: 2022 (0-4, 11.29 ERA, 5 games started, 19 strikeouts in 18.1 innings)

How he got here: Trade

Rockies role: Long relief

Analysis: Once a third-round pick by the Phillies, Seabold failed to catch on with the Red Sox after being traded in the shortened 2020 season. He appears to be set for mop-up duty in Colorado.

Brent Suter, LHP

MLB experience: Brewers (2016-22)

Best season: 2021 (12-5, 3.07 ERA, 1 save, 69 strikeouts in 73.1 innings)

How he got here: Waiver claim

Rockies role: Late-innings reliever

Analysis: After spending the entirety of his MLB career in Milwaukee, Suter now has a fresh start in Denver where he should get plenty of opportunities to prove he's a quality big-league reliever. He could be a piece the Rockies move at the deadline should he have a strong first half.