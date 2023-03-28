Los Angeles Dodgers

2022 record: 111-51 (first place)

Projected starting lineup: C Will Smith, 1B Freddie Freeman, 2B Miguel Vargas, SS Miguel Rojas, 3B Max Muncy, LF David Peralta, CF Chris Taylor, RF Mookie Betts, DH JD Martinez

Projected starting rotation: Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Noah Syndergaard, Dustin May, Ryan Pepiot

Bullpen: Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips, Shelby Miller, Brusdar Graterol, Caleb Ferguson, Yency Almonte, Phil Bickford, Jimmy Nelson

2023 prediction: The Dodgers are the class of the NL West but should have some competition from the Padres in 2023. The current run of success has only led to one World Series title. The Dodgers lost plenty in free agency (Trea Turner, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger) and did not reload like they usually do. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith remain, so until someone knocks them off, they are the king of the division.

San Diego Padres

2022 record: 89-73 (second in NL West)

Projected starting lineup: C Austin Nola, 1B Jake Cronenworth, 2B Ha-Seong Kim, 3B Manny Machado, SS Xander Bogaerts, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., CF Trent Grisham, RF Juan Soto, DH Matt Carpenter.

Projected starting rotation: Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo.

Bullpen: Josh Hader, Robert Suarez, Luis Garcia, Tim Hill, Steven Wilson, Nabil Crismatt, Drew Pomeranz, Jose Lopez, Jose Castillo.

2023 prediction: The Padres lost to the Phillies in the NLCS, but that didn’t stop them from bringing in more top-end talent. The addition of Xander Bogaerts to a lineup with Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. should make San Diego a threat every night. The rotation is led by Yu Darvish and is very strong. This could be the year they overtake the Dodgers.

San Francisco Giants

2022 record: 81-81 (third)

Projected starting lineup: C Joey Bart, 1B J.D. Davis, 2B Thairo Estrada, 3B Wilmer Flores, SS Brandon Crawford, LF Michael Conforto, CF Mike Yastrzemski, RF Mitch Haniger, DH Joc Pederson.

Projected starting rotation: Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, Ross Stripling, Sean Manaea, Anthony DeSclafini

Bullpen: Alex Wood, Camilo Doval, Taylor Rogers, Tyler Rogers, John Brebbia, Scott Alexander, Sam Long.

2023 prediction: The Giants were close to having a huge offseason but missed out on Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa and also lost pitcher Carlos Rondon. San Francisco did bring in strong players like Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto to try and boost their offense. The Giants are trying to get back to the postseason but face an uphill climb in the very tough NL West.

Arizona Diamondbacks

2022 record: 74-88 (fourth)

Projected starting lineup: C Gabriel Moreno, 1B Christian Walker, 2B Ketel Marte, 3B Josh Rojas, LF Corbin Carroll, CF Alek Thomas, RF Jake McCarthy, DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Projected starting rotation: Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Zach Davies, Madison Bumgarner, Ryne Nelson.

Bullpen: Mark Melancon, Drey Jameson, Tommy Henry, Joe Mantiply, Kyle Nelson, Miguel Castro, Kevin Ginkel, Cole Sulser.

2023 prediction: The Diamondbacks are building around strong young players like Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker. Ketel Marte will also be a big part of the team's offense. Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly at the top of the rotation is a solid 1-2. Arizona probably won't contend but will be a team to watch in the future.

Colorado Rockies

2022 record: 68-94

Projected starting lineup: C Elias Diaz, 1B CJ Cron, 2B Ryan McMahon, SS Ezequiel Tovar, 3B Elehuris Montero, LF Jurkison Profar, CF Yonathan Daza, RF Kris Bryant, DH Charlie Blackmon/Mike Moustakas.

Projected starting rotation: Germán Márquez, Kyle Freeland, Austin Gomber, José Ureña, Ryan Feltner.

Bullpen: Daniel Bard, Dinelson Lamet, Brent Suter, Brad Hand, Justin Lawrence, Pierce Johnson, Ty Blach, Logan Allen.

2023 prediction: Injuries dampened the Rockies season before it started. The loss of Brendan Rodgers, who was coming off a career year, and lefty Lucas Gilbreath, will hurt the team. There are some young and exciting to players to watch including Ezequiel Tovar, who is the one of the most hyped Rockies prospects in a long time. German Marquez and Kyle Freeland will need bounce-back years to anchor the rotation. Daniel Bard is one of the top closers in the NL.