The Colorado Rockies open the 2023 season at the San Diego Padres Thursday. The 26 players who are expected to be on the roster:
Starters:
RHP Germán Márquez
LHP Kyle Freeland
LHP Austin Gomber
RHP José Ureña
RHP Ryan Feltner
Relievers:
RHP Daniel Bard
RHP Dinelson Lamet
RHP Pierce Johnson
LHP Brent Suter
RHP Justin Lawrence
LHP Brad Hand
LHP Ty Blach
RHP Connor Seabold
Catchers
Elias Díaz
Brian Serven
Infielders
1B/DH CJ Cron
2B/3B Ryan McMahon
SS Ezequiel Tovar
1B/3B Elehuris Montero
2B/SS Alan Trejo
1B/3B Mike Moustakas
Outfielders:
LF/CF Yonathan Daza
RF/DH Charlie Blackmon
RF/LF/DH Kris Bryant
Utility:
1B/2B/SS/3B/LF/CF/RF Harold Castro
1B/LF Michael Toglia