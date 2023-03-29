Dodgers Rockies Baseball

Two F-16 jets from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Colo., fly over Coors Field before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies on opening day, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 8-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

The Colorado Rockies open the 2023 season at the San Diego Padres Thursday. The 26 players who are expected to be on the roster:

Starters: 

RHP Germán Márquez

LHP Kyle Freeland 

LHP Austin Gomber

RHP José Ureña

RHP Ryan Feltner

Relievers: 

RHP Daniel Bard

RHP Dinelson Lamet

RHP Pierce Johnson

LHP Brent Suter

RHP Justin Lawrence 

LHP Brad Hand

LHP Ty Blach

RHP Connor Seabold

Catchers

Elias Díaz

Brian Serven 

Infielders

1B/DH CJ Cron 

2B/3B Ryan McMahon

SS Ezequiel Tovar

1B/3B Elehuris Montero 

2B/SS Alan Trejo

1B/3B Mike Moustakas 

Outfielders:

LF/CF Yonathan Daza

RF/DH Charlie Blackmon 

RF/LF/DH Kris Bryant 

Utility:

1B/2B/SS/3B/LF/CF/RF Harold Castro 

1B/LF Michael Toglia 