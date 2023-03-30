Interested in a snazzy new bobblehead for your collection? How about a 30th anniversary hat? Here's the Rockies' 2023 promotion schedule, with all the giveaways listed below.
April 6 vs. Nationals: Magnet schedule
April 9 vs. Nationals: 30th anniversary commemorative pennant
May 28 vs. Mets: 30th anniversary baseball card set
June 11 vs. Padres: 30th anniversary trucker hat
June 23 vs. Diamondbacks: Special offer from Southwest Airlines
June 24 vs .Diamondbacks: City connect beach towel
June 25 vs. Angels: City connect tote bag
June 30 vs. Tigers: Postgame fireworks
July 1 vs. Tigers: Postgame fireworks
July 2 vs. Tigers: Military appreciation day
July 18.vs. Astros: LED bulb exit giveaway
July 29 vs. A's: Kris Bryant Jedi bobblehead
July 30 vs. A's: 30th anniversary cargo snapback cap
Aug. 2 vs. Padres: Custom Rockies player baseball card pack
Aug. 19 vs White Sox: 30th anniversary Todd Helton jersey
Sept. 2 vs Blue Jays: Charlie Blackmon bobblehead
Sept. 29 vs. Twins: Postgame fireworks