02_25_23 col arizona 05281.jpg

Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant (23) signs autographs for fans before the Rockies first game of spring training against the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Salt River Field at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Interested in a snazzy new bobblehead for your collection? How about a 30th anniversary hat? Here's the Rockies' 2023 promotion schedule, with all the giveaways listed below.

April 6 vs. Nationals: Magnet schedule

April 9 vs. Nationals: 30th anniversary commemorative pennant 

May 28 vs. Mets: 30th anniversary baseball card set

June 11 vs. Padres: 30th anniversary trucker hat

June 23 vs. Diamondbacks: Special offer from Southwest Airlines

June 24 vs .Diamondbacks: City connect beach towel 

June 25 vs. Angels: City connect tote bag

June 30 vs. Tigers: Postgame fireworks 

July 1 vs. Tigers: Postgame fireworks

July 2 vs. Tigers: Military appreciation day

July 18.vs. Astros: LED bulb exit giveaway

July 29 vs. A's: Kris Bryant Jedi bobblehead 

July 30 vs. A's: 30th anniversary cargo snapback cap

Aug. 2 vs. Padres: Custom Rockies player baseball card pack 

Aug. 19 vs White Sox: 30th anniversary Todd Helton jersey 

Sept. 2 vs Blue Jays: Charlie Blackmon bobblehead 

Sept. 29 vs. Twins: Postgame fireworks 